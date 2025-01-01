Capital One promotes innovation to stay on the cutting edge of banking

Known for bringing humanity and simplicity to banking for almost three decades, Capital One is receiving Slack’s Innovation in Slack Award for using Slack across departments to embrace its digital transformation and to continue reimagining the industry.

Capital One started to leverage Slack in 2016 when the IT department implemented the channel-based messaging platform to scale crucial software development, collaborate and share code more quickly. Word of Slack’s effectiveness quickly spread, and it’s now used by more than 50,000 employees each week to drive automation and promote a culture of innovation across departments, including tech, human resources, corporate and global finance, risk management, cyber, legal and more.

As the first US bank to exit its data centres and go all in on the cloud, Capital One is no stranger to technology, using Slack to drive ingenuity in the financial space. For example, Slack bots are used throughout the company to do things such as automate and integrate processes and answer FAQs using machine learning and NLP.

In addition to streamlining internal workflows, Capital One has also implemented more than 150 Slack Connect channels, which allows them to work with vendors and partners external to Capital One in the same collaboration environment as internal users. This empowers both internal employees and external partners to get their work done more efficiently and reduce context switching.

With Slack, Capital One has continued to transform how it operates, staying agile and innovative by building personalised experiences that empower millions of customers every day.