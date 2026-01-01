Lumina Solar powers smarter decisions with Slack and Agentforce

About Lumina Solar

Simplifying solar with customer-first service and scale

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Lumina Solar delivers full-service solar installations for both residential and commercial customers. The company has already completed more than a quarter of a billion dollars in projects and earned top satisfaction scores by simplifying the complex, end-to-end process.

'With Slack and Salesforce as our hub, we’re scaling renewable energy across the Mid-Atlantic.' Ben Cole VP of Business Strategy, Lumina Solar

The challenge

Siloed systems and scattered data left sales and operations teams chasing updates

As Lumina expanded across the Mid-Atlantic, its operations became increasingly complex. Every solar installation involves dozens of steps, multiple teams and city-specific regulations, so no two projects are ever the same. These challenges, combined with data scattered across custom Salesforce objects, often left sales and operations teams working in silos and struggling to stay aligned.

For sales reps, the lack of visibility was especially painful. 'The data is extremely granular, and it can sometimes be challenging to quickly find the exact piece of info that you need', said VP of Business Strategy Ben Cole.

Instead of focusing on selling, reps chased updates across systems and departments. Customers felt the impact, too. 'We got a lot of questions from customers like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What’s the status? When can I expect this?’', said Ben. 'Our sales reps were constantly fielding those calls instead of focusing on selling'.

'Without the easy data visibility enabled by Slack and Agents, our sales reps were stuck chasing updates instead of selling.' Ben Cole VP of Business Strategy, Lumina Solar

How Lumina Solar works better with Slack

With AI agents, Lumina unifies data, streamlines workflows and gives teams instant project answers

To break through the noise, Lumina is turning to Slack as its central communication workspace, integrating Salesforce and layering in automation and AI. The company’s breakthrough came with the launch of an internal AI agent built on Agentforce and affectionately called 'Professor Lu'.

'Professor Lu is an AI agent in Slack that pulls information from more than 10 Salesforce records and summarises it for anyone who needs to get up to speed', said Cole.

Instead of pinging operations, sales reps now ask Agentforce – or 'Professor Lu' – for project status updates. Within seconds, Agentforce is able to search across 15–20 Salesforce records, compiles the relevant details and shares a clear summary, right in Slack.

'It took almost no effort to set up', said Cole. 'Now, I just enter a project code and Slack pulls everything instantly. I can then ask Professor Lu additional questions in a conversational environment to get even better answers'.

This shift is changing the rhythm of daily work. 'Professor Lu is becoming the first place any person in the company wants to go to find quick, real-time information about a project', said Cole.

Slack channels are becoming the go-to place for updates and collaboration between sales and operations with Agentforce ensuring that the right data is always at their fingertips.

'Our internal AI agent, Professor Lu gives our team instant project answers in Slack. Early results are proving that what used to take many minutes, can now take seconds and provide much more depth.' Ben Cole VP of Business Strategy, Lumina Solar

What’s next

To scale decision-making and accelerate growth, Lumina plans to expand AI agents across every team

Professor Lu is only the beginning of Agentforce and Slack for Lumina. Lumina envisions a future where AI agents in Slack support every team, from customer service to field operations. 'I want to build as many Agentforce agents in as many areas as possible: sales coaching, operations, inventory control, customer service, field service', said Cole.

More broadly, he sees Slack and AI agents as a way to strengthen decision-making across the company.

'I see AI agents, Agentforce and Slack as a way to push decision-making capability down the org chart so people can make better decisions faster', said Cole.'That’s the key to scaling any good business: how good are your decision-makers, from the top all the way down'.