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Org level

Org Owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji. Members with the Customization Manager system role can always add and delete custom emoji.

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Choose People, then select Manage permissions. Select Account Types. Click the three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you’d like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click Save.

Workspace level

If permitted by org settings, Workspace Owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji.