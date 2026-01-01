Workspace administration
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Manage customised emoji permissions
By default, any member (but not guests or Frontline members) can create custom emoji. If they'd like, workspace owners and org owners can choose which role types can create and delete custom emoji.
Change customised emoji permissions
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Enterprise subscriptions
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
- From the Account types page, click the three-dots icon next to Add and edit custom emoji.
- Click Edit permission, then choose who can take the actions and click Save.
Org level
Org Owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji. Members with the Customisation Manager system role can always add and delete custom emoji.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings.
- Choose People, then select Manage permissions.
- Select Account types.
- Click the three-dots icon next to the permission that you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission.
- Choose who can take the action. If you like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting.
- Click on Save.
Workspace level
If permitted by org settings, workspace owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
- Below Administration in the left sidebar, select Manage permissions. If you don’t see the left sidebar, choose Menu in the top-left corner to find it.
- Select Account types.
- Click the three-dots icon next to the permission that you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission.
- Choose who can take the action, then select Save.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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