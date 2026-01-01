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Org level

Org Owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji. Members with the Customisation Manager system role can always add and delete custom emoji.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Choose People, then select Manage permissions. Select Account types. Click the three-dots icon next to the permission that you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click on Save.

Workspace level

If permitted by org settings, workspace owners can manage who can add and delete custom emoji.