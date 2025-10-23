AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are

Key points: Unlock personal productivity with your AI companion. Rebuilt from the ground up, Slackbot uses your work context to deliver insights, draft content and keep you organised.

Rebuilt from the ground up, Slackbot uses your work context to deliver insights, draft content and keep you organised. Find answers instantly with enterprise search. Enterprise search connects your tools, conversations and files into one searchable hub – giving teams a unified, contextual way to quickly find what they need.

Enterprise search connects your tools, conversations and files into one searchable hub – giving teams a unified, contextual way to quickly find what they need. Bring intelligence to everyday work. Built-in AI features such as summaries, writing assistance and message explanations boost clarity and speed across every conversation and workflow.

Your team bought AI. Now they’re drowning in it.

Copy-pasting between tools. Opening 17 tabs to get one answer. Asking questions and getting irrelevant responses. For many teams, using AI can feel like more work.

At Slack, we’ve learned that AI doesn’t fail because it’s not smart enough. It fails because it lacks context – the decision-making processes, project development cycles and collaborative problem-solving sprints that define every company. Grounding AI in the context of your teams’ conversations gives you the relevant, personalised answers that you need to act faster, collaborate smarter and drive growth. When you multiply those productivity gains across every employee and team, you don’t just unlock efficiency; you unlock growth. The faster your teams can find answers, focus on what matters and turn ideas into action, the faster your entire business moves forward.

At Dreamforce, we introduced new innovations that live right in Slack and give you tangible ways to bring AI into your everyday work:

Slackbot: Your personalised AI companion. It learns how you work and gives every user instant superpowers (coming in early 2026).

Enterprise search: Your company’s knowledge, all in one place. Instantly find answers across messages, files and connected apps.

Native AI in Slack: Built-in intelligence for everyday work. Summarise conversations, draft content and get up to speed faster – right where work happens.

Let’s take a closer look.

Unleash personal productivity with Slackbot

If you use Slack, you’ve already met Slackbot, your built-in personal bot that can send you reminders, notifications and custom responses. Now we’ve rebuilt Slackbot from the ground up as a personalised AI companion. Grounded in your conversations, files and workflows, Slackbot turns your context into action.

Slackbot draws from your messages, files and calendar events – across Slack and connected systems such as Google Drive, Salesforce and OneDrive – to produce clear insights. Because it understands your day-to-day work, Slackbot doesn’t generate generic responses. It delivers intelligent answers that are specific to your context, adapting to how you work, and can even reflect your own voice and tone.

Slackbot is built on trust. It only works with the channels, files and messages that you already have access to – nothing more. Every answer or summary is drawn from your personal workspace, so sensitive information stays protected. With Slackbot, you have a productivity partner that helps you to stay focused and move work forward.

‘Slackbot is showing us what the next era of productivity looks like: AI that works alongside every employee as a personal companion. For Salesforce, that means our teams spend less effort piecing work together and more time delivering value for our customers.’ Andy White SVP, Salesforce on Salesforce Technology

As we get Slackbot ready for general availability early next year, we’ve been testing it out internally. Here are just a few ways that people at Salesforce are already using it:

Start every day and meeting with clarity. Whether we’re beginning our day or preparing for a key meeting, Slackbot helps us to focus on what matters most. For example, you can ask, ‘What are my priorities today?’ and it will surface the day’s meetings, urgent messages and open tasks in seconds. Before a customer pitch, request, ‘Summarise the A1 Company account business review in a canvas for my marketing meeting’ or ‘Build a talk track in my voice and tone for the pitch’ and Slackbot will pull together the latest updates, files and messages into a single briefing, so you walk in prepared and ready to contribute. Turn conversations into customer insights. Sales calls and customer feedback are packed with valuable insights, but transcripts can take hours to review. Slackbot can instantly analyse a call, summarise key themes and highlight next steps so that nothing slips through the cracks. For example, you might request: ‘Summarise yesterday’s discovery call with A1 Company and highlight pain points, budget signals and action items.’ This means less time sifting through transcripts and more time acting on insights that move deals forward. Bridge teams and context gaps. Cross-functional projects live across channels, tools and time zones. Slackbot pulls it all together into one view. Before a stakeholder meeting, you could request, ‘Summarise discussions about the new pricing model from #sales-strategy and #finance.’ Slackbot compiles updates, flags decisions and surfaces open questions so everyone starts out aligned and informed. Debug and ship faster. For engineering teams, Slackbot helps to turn collective knowledge into shared problem-solving. When issues pop up, you can request, ‘Summarise recent discussions about API latency in #backend’ or ‘Find deployment blockers mentioned in the last sprint.’ Slackbot searches across technical threads, incident reports and docs to surface patterns, summarise fixes and even suggest next steps – so you can skip the digging and get straight to building.

‘Slackbot is a capability multiplier that’s like having a partner who is an expert at everything and is available 24/7. For sales professionals, whose success depends on our ability to understand, connect and deliver value quickly, it’s a game-changer. No other Slack feature has had as much impact on my work as Slackbot.’ Jason Cohen Account Executive, Salesforce

These examples only scratch the surface of what’s possible with a personal AI companion embedded in Slack. From analysing, summarising, organising and creating, the opportunities are endless for how Slackbot can help you to stay focused, boost productivity and move work forward.

Find everything you need with enterprise search

Information lives everywhere: in conversations, files and countless tools. And when that information is difficult to find, employees waste time hunting it down, rather than getting work done. That’s why, earlier this year, we launched enterprise search, connecting your third-party apps and drives to Slack and creating a central, searchable hub for all your company’s knowledge and data. It gives teams a single, conversational way to find what they need directly in the flow of work – no more app-hopping.

With enterprise search, every question becomes an instant answer. It surfaces insights from your messages, canvases and connected systems to give teams the full picture without breaking their flow. Whether you’re looking for a buried file, a decision recorded in meeting notes, a project status or key metrics hidden in a doc, enterprise search brings the right information to you, in context.

And it’s only getting more connected. A new custom API connector, coming soon, will let you securely search across internal knowledge repositories and on-prem software, while new out-of-the-box connectors – including for Gmail, Outlook, Dropbox and Notion – expand access to even more of the tools that your teams use every day. The result? A single, trusted source of truth, powered by AI, grounded in context and built directly into the way that your teams already work.

Native AI that works where you do

AI works best when it works where you do. We’ve embedded native AI throughout Slack, making it easy to add an AI boost to your daily tasks and workflows.

Sales, service, marketing and product teams are already using AI in Slack to:

Focus on the conversation: Capture meeting notes automatically with AI-powered huddles

Capture meeting notes automatically with AI-powered huddles Collaborate globally: Translate messages in real time to communicate in your preferred language

Translate messages in real time to communicate in your preferred language Jump-start big deliverables: Create faster in a canvas with AI summaries

Create faster in a canvas with AI summaries Get up to speed quickly: Decode acronyms and shorthand instantly with AI explanations

With AI built into Slack, every team can work with more clarity, confidence and speed.

Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive productivity and growth

Thriving in the agentic era requires rethinking work itself, not just layering AI onto old workflows. As the conversational interface where people, data, apps and AI agents come together to drive the business forward, Slack is the home for this new way of work.

Ready to accelerate employee productivity?