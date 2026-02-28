Slack Feature Drop: Better Connections for Every Kind of Work

Work is all about connection. Whether it’s connecting an AI agent to your most important data, connecting a new teammate to their first project, or simply connecting with a colleague in a huddle, these relationships are what keep momentum alive.

This February, we’re focused on making those bonds stronger and smarter. We’re introducing powerful new ways for your tools to talk to each other and for your teams to stay in sync. This ensures that no matter how complex the task, you always feel connected to the information and people you need most.

The Ultimate Power Couple: MCP and Real-Time Search

The most meaningful connection in your enterprise is the one between your AI and your data. This month, we’re making that relationship official with two major technical milestones that change how AI interacts with Slack.

Build Without Boundaries with the MCP Server

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) server is now generally available. This open standard allows developers to securely connect Slack’s tools, like search, messaging, and canvas creation, directly with AI assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, Vercel, Notion, Gemini and more. It means your AI doesn’t just know things. It can actually do things in Slack, like drafting, formatting, and previewing messages right within your Claude conversation.

Instant Insights with Real-Time Search API

Speed matters when you’re looking for answers. The Real Time Search API is now generally available, giving third-party applications the ability to search your workspace data the moment it’s created. There is no more waiting for indexes to catch up, just instant and flexible queries that keep your external apps perfectly in tune with the latest conversations.

Preview Slack Messages in Claude

The Slack MCP server now features an interactive message composer that lets you draft, format, and preview Slack messages right in Claude. Search conversations for context, generate message drafts with AI assistance, edit with a live preview, and review before sending, all without leaving your Claude conversation.

AI That Deepens Your Understanding

AI shouldn’t just be a tool. It should be the teammate that’s always in the loop. These updates bring more “IQ” to your daily interactions, helping you find meaning in the noise.

Huddles Join Preview: Eliminate those “Can you hear me?” moments. You can now preview your video and check your audio settings before entering a huddle, so you can join every conversation with total confidence.

Semantic Search for Pro Plans: We’ve extended Semantic Search to Pro customers. Now, Slack understands the intent behind your search, not just the keywords. Whether you’re searching in another language or using a short two-word query, you’ll find “Related Matches” that understand the context of what you’re looking for.

Search Answer Follow-ups: Don’t start from scratch when you have more questions. After getting an AI-generated search answer, you can now click a new action button to continue the conversation with Slackbot. You can dive deeper into the details without losing your place.

Smoother Flows, From Day One to Day 1,000

A great connection is one that feels effortless. We’ve refined the Slack interface and admin experience to ensure work feels lighter and more intuitive.

A More Welcoming Workspace

Sidebar Onboarding Tasks: Welcome new members with a guided “to-do” list right in their sidebar. From uploading a profile picture to sending a first DM, these tasks and helpful reminder emails help everyone get up to speed quickly.

Visual Hierarchy Improvements: Our sidebar got a makeover for better clarity. With smarter channel indentation, intelligent breakpoints for narrow layouts, and consistent padding, the most important things always cut through the noise.

Admin Tools That Just Click

Custom Connectors for Enterprise Search: Unlock your organization’s full knowledge base by building custom connectors that integrate internal wikis and proprietary tools directly into Enterprise Search.

Self-Service Email Updates: Pre-migration bulk email updates are now available directly in the admin dashboard. Org Owners can review and configure these updates before a migration is even scheduled, making the process transparent and error-free.

Enhanced Huddle Connectivity: Admins can now configure UDP port 3478, aligning Slack with standard video conferencing solutions to improve connection reliability across enterprise firewalls.

A Little Something Extra: The Slackbot Emoji Pack

Because every great connection deserves a little personality, you can now install the official Slackbot emoji pack. Bring the charm of your favorite AI assistant to your messages, from heart-eyes to grins, and express yourself with a touch of Slackbot style.

Ready to strengthen your team’s connections?

Check out our Innovations webpage for previous releases.

Please note that some features may not be immediately available in your workspace depending on the rollout timeline, your Slack licensing plan, or additional license requirements. To learn more about feature availability, check with your admin on the licensing plans for your workspace.

Ready to learn more? Contact us.