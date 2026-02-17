Slack Securely Powers Your Third-Party Agents With Your Business Context

Imagine a world where every task, from coding to researching to creating, is supported by an agent that understands your business and is right there with you in your workspace. In Slack, this vision is a reality. All your context-aware agents are in one place, making collaboration simpler and more productive. No more juggling tabs or apps, just seamless human-agent teamwork.

At Dreamforce, we unveiled the reimagined Slack platform that allows partners and developers to build powerful, context-aware AI apps and agents in Slack, creating a context-rich hub for human-agent collaboration.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce the general availability of Slack’s Real-Time Search (RTS) API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. With this release, every customer and partner can ground their AI agents securely in the context of Slack’s living, real-time conversational data — a goldmine of project conversations, team knowledge, business decisions, and more — while strictly upholding enterprise-grade security and data permissions.

Since the limited release of the RTS API and MCP server in October, the reaction in the market has been nothing short of remarkable.

Ecosystem momentum: More than 50 industry-leading partners, including Anthropic , Google, OpenAI , Perplexity , and more, are already building context-aware agents on the platform.

Increased adoption: We’ve seen growth in agent activity on Slack, highlighted by a 25x increase in both RTS queries and MCP tool calls, establishing Slack as the execution layer for customers’ enterprise AI agents.

Whether you’re a developer using tools like Claude Code or Cursor, or a marketer conducting research with ChatGPT or Perplexity, your agents now have the context they need to help you work faster, eliminate repetitive tasks, and enhance your productivity and creativity.

“We continue to deepen our integration with Slack through our MCP Apps extension and by including the power of Claude Code. Customers are increasingly seeing the value of this bi-directional integration, and usage is accelerating as a result: faster answers grounded in real team context, improved workflows, and insights delivered right in Slack, where work is happening. This integration unlocks trusted, actionable intelligence that aligns with how your team really operates.” Scott White Head of Product for Claude, Anthropic

The power of conversational context

The success of your enterprise’s AI and agents depends on having the right business context and the ability to take effective action within your workflow. With the RTS API and MCP server, you get secure and flexible access to your Slack data, at all times. This enables context-aware, user-specific conversations that make your AI more relevant, accurate, and powerful. You can use these agents directly within Slack or through a dedicated agent interface, but no matter where you use your agent, you can securely access your data with built-in security, permissions, and retrieval. It’s all on your terms.

Slack MCP server streamlines how large language models and AI agents access Slack data, providing conversational context to ground agent responses and actions. It serves as a unified, bidirectional communication layer that respects user permissions, reducing the need for complex, service-specific integrations.

The RTS API gives apps secure, query-based access to Slack data, so they can retrieve only the information they need, without storing customer data on external servers. When used as context for agents, this approach helps produce responses that are more relevant, accurate, and grounded in real work.

“We’ve tested Slack’s MCP with Trivago Copilot, our internal AI solution, and the early feedback has been really positive. The ability to pull live Slack context directly into our AI workflows allows our teams to search company knowledge more effectively and enables our agents to post updates to Slack without switching contexts. This kind of integration makes AI tools feel less like a separate thing and more like an integral part of our workflow.” Matthias Ramge Team Lead, Internal Product Management, Trivago

A growing marketplace of context-aware agents

This launch also introduces a new wave of partner agents to the Slack Marketplace, helping teams work more efficiently across various departments and use cases. Whether you need agents for broad tasks like coding, writing, and research or for specific departments such as engineering, legal, marketing, and more, you can find the best agents to meet your needs on Slack.

Here are some of the latest agents built with the RTS API and MCP server and now available on Slack:

Agentic search

Agentic search uses agents to retrieve and reason over Slack conversations, documents, and external sources, tailoring results to the user, the moment, and the channel, all while adhering to Slack’s permission model. These are search agents that know your Slack context that you can launch directly within Slack for efficient team collaboration.

Claude is an AI assistant from Anthropic that can seamlessly collaborate with your team through direct messages, an AI assistant panel, or @mentions in threads. It’s a versatile tool that can perform web searches, connect to data sources, and analyze documents. By integrating Slack data with the Claude app, you can search across workspace channels, messages, and files, creating a seamless AI experience that works wherever your team needs it.

Guru provides a trusted knowledge layer to power context-aware agents in Slack. By combining live Slack context with continuously verified company knowledge, Guru ensures that agents and teams can rely on accurate, permission-aware answers.

Manus is an autonomous general AI agent designed to complete tasks and deliver results. With the Slack Connector on Manus, it can read your channels, extract key insights, turn discussions into action items, and share results back with your team — all through simple natural-language commands. It’s like having a personal assistant who knows your team inside and out.

Perplexity is an agent that excels at analyzing and summarizing large volumes of text and documents. It provides quick insights and summaries, making it easier for your team to manage and understand complex information, all within the Slack environment.

“Slack’s Real-Time Search and MCP capabilities make it easier for teams to securely surface and apply the insights that live inside Slack. By building on this foundation, we aim to help agents transform real-time, permissioned context into practical outputs that support everyday work — while respecting data ownership, security, and organizational boundaries.” Tao Zhang Co-founder and CPO, Manus

Productivity and task management agents

Your favorite productivity agents help you stay productive with tasks such as scheduling appointments, setting reminders, automatically creating and updating information, and managing your day-to-day activity.

Ari is an AI teammate that helps leaders and teams perform their best by consolidating communications into clear actions and coaching moments. With Slack’s Real-Time Search API, Ari can keep users organized and instantly recall and synthesize context from every conversation, enabling it to answer “What happened?” and “How should I approach this?” with context and empathy in the flow of work.

Read AI for Slack allows users to post all meeting notes directly to Slack, bringing the experience of Read AI right into their daily flow. Now with Real-Time Search, users can also chat with all of their connected data, enabling instant, compliant searching across all meetings and connected platforms.

Tembo is a background engineering agent for Slack. It handles work from conversations, issues, and alerts, as well as scheduled and event-based automations, producing reviewable pull requests or structured updates in Slack.

Spotter is a business intelligence agent from ThoughtSpot that uses Slack’s MCP server to securely connect real-time enterprise data with Slack conversations, turning everyday discussions into actionable insights. Teams can ask Spotter questions in natural language and analyze data like supply-chain inventory levels, product performance, and much more — and then share analysis results directly in Slack channels so decisions are always based on the latest insights.

Workflow automation and content agents

Work with agents to automatically create, manage, and optimize workflows and content right in Slack. By using real-time context and what the business needs, agents make team operations smoother, automate support, and produce customized content in seconds.

Alysio GTM AI Workspace is now connected to the Slack MCP server, where teams can ask questions, generate real-time insights, and take action in their GTM tools, all without leaving Slack. Alysio also enables analysis and action across Slack channels, threads, and messages, turning Slack into a real-time interface for revenue intelligence.

Credal AI enables building, deploying, and managing secure AI agents that can synthesize enterprise data, generate content, and take actions. Slack’s RTS API allows these agents to quickly and safely search the enterprise’s conversation history, gathering the most accurate and relevant context for actioning user requests.

Moveworks is an AI assistant platform for your entire workforce to search and act across business systems, unifying information and content from many tools into a single enterprise search experience. By leveraging Slack’s RTS API for both keyword and semantic retrieval, Moveworks enhances search quality by pulling relevant channels, messages, and files from Slack to deliver more accurate, context-aware results.

WRITER is an enterprise AI agent platform built to execute and scale on-brand, compliant work across marketing and sales, letting teams delegate complex workflows to agents that run securely across their data and tools. The Slack MCP server allows WRITER to search across messages, files, users, and channels, as well as read recent channel activity and full thread conversations. It also allows WRITER to take actions in Slack, such as sending messages and generating new Slack canvases with structured content to share and collaborate on, enabling WRITER to interpret, analyze, and act on Slack activity within WRITER.

Function and use-case-specific agents

Use best-in-class, specialized agents designed for specific organizational functions, like writing, coding, legal, and HR, to create high-quality content, ship code, and get your work done faster than ever. By bringing these experts into your Slack workspace, your teams can collaborate effectively in their flow of work, leading to better overall performance.

Claude Code is an AI-powered coding agent that helps developers understand, write, and refactor codebases through natural language interactions grounded in their real projects. Customers can ask code questions, review changes, and coordinate fixes directly in team channels, turning everyday conversations into faster, more collaborative development workflows.

Cursor for Slack lets teams delegate tasks to coding agents directly inside Slack to quickly turn an idea into a pull request. Connecting to Slack data allows Cursor to search and leverage all the context across workspace channels, messages, and files to build and ship code faster.

Learn Place Assistant is an AI-powered learning companion that helps users master topics through personalized study paths, tailored explanations, and progress tracking, making learning more efficient and adaptable to individual goals. With Slack’s RTS API, teams can access customized learning support and topic guidance directly within their conversations and workflows, increasing knowledge sharing and skill development without leaving the flow of work.

Nalvin helps modern product teams supercharge work across discovery, planning, and delivery. With Slack’s RTS API, Nalvin can now understand conversations as they happen and automatically connect them to tickets, docs, and customer insights — ensuring that critical product context never gets lost.

Wordsmith ’s Slack integration brings AI-powered legal knowledge and document support directly into your team’s workspace. Employees can query guidance on policies, create new contracts, and review legal documents, instantly reducing legal bottlenecks and providing fast, consistent, context-aware answers. It’s like having a legal expert available 24/7.

The Workleap AI app brings the Workleap people management platform into Slack, giving leaders instant access to the latest conversations, files, and decisions. It unifies engagement and performance data with real work context, enriching feedback, grounding goals and reviews, and connecting insights across tools like Jira and Notion to support better people decisions, faster.

“A huge amount of engineering context lives in Slack — from design decisions to incident discussions to why tradeoffs were made. You can ask Cursor to use that context to implement a new feature, fix a bug, or refactor code directly in Slack. The agent comes back with a PR you can review and ship in minutes. We’re excited to see what teams build with Cursor for Slack!” Josh Ma Engineering Lead, Cursor

The future of work is collaborative

The true power of AI is unlocked when your agents operate where teams already work. With the general launch of Slack’s RTS API and MCP server, you can now integrate powerful, context-aware AI agents directly into your Slack workspace. These agents enhance your productivity and creativity by using real-time conversational data, making every task — from coding to content creation — more efficient.

Ready to start your agentic journey? Learn more about the Slack platform, visit the Slack Marketplace to explore the latest AI apps and agents, or learn how to build your own context-aware agents at Slack.dev.