Slack Switzerland – Early Year Briefing

Learn about Slack's latest exciting developments and have your questions answered live.
60 min
Join us for the Slack Switzerland Special Edition to discover the latest developments that will transform how your team works, collaborates, and stays compliant in 2026 and beyond. Our session will focus on the most critical developments and innovations for the Swiss market.
This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to ensure your organisation is leveraging the full power of Slack’s evolving work operating system.