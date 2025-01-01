Modernising how teams communicate

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurance providers in the world. Their digital products make their customers’ lives safer and more efficient, while the tech team rely on Slack to organise the communication and workflows needed to bring these products to market.

Inspiring connection and focused collaboration

Slack adapts to how businesses are organised, providing interconnected workspaces that reflect how teams already collaborate.

Liberty Mutual has 634 workspaces on Slack’s Enterprise Grid, specially designed for the scale, security and compliance needs of large organisations. With Slack, Liberty Mutual creates shared places for teamwork and consensus building – anyone can enter company-wide channels to provide updates, ask questions and compare notes, while private channels help keep conversations and work focused among smaller groups.

Problem solving in real time

With the power to centralise work – and keep conversations focused – Slack helps Liberty Mutual’s teams become faster, more knowledgeable and more autonomous by enabling: