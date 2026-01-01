Modernizing how teams communicate

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurance providers in the world. Their digital products make their customers’ lives safer and more efficient, and the tech team relies on Slack to organize the communication and workflows needed to bring these products to market.

Inspiring connection and focused collaboration

Slack adapts to how businesses are organized, providing interconnected workspaces that mirror how teams already collaborate.

Liberty Mutual has 634 workspaces on Slack’s Enterprise Grid, especially designed for the scale, security, and compliance needs of large organizations. With Slack, Liberty Mutual creates shared places for teamwork and consensus building — anyone can enter company-wide channels to provide updates, ask questions, and compare notes, while private channels help keep conversations and work focused among smaller groups.

Problem-solving in real time

With the power to centralize work — and keep conversations focused — Slack helps Liberty Mutual’s teams become faster, more knowledgeable, and more autonomous by enabling: