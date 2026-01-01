Modernizing how teams communicate

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurance providers in the world. Their digital products make their customers’ lives safer and more efficient, and the tech team relies on Slack to organize the communication and workflows needed to bring these products to market.
Inspiring connection and focused collaboration
Slack adapts to how businesses are organized, providing interconnected workspaces that mirror how teams already collaborate.
Liberty Mutual has 634 workspaces on Slack’s Enterprise Grid, especially designed for the scale, security, and compliance needs of large organizations. With Slack, Liberty Mutual creates shared places for teamwork and consensus building — anyone can enter company-wide channels to provide updates, ask questions, and compare notes, while private channels help keep conversations and work focused among smaller groups.
Problem-solving in real time
With the power to centralize work — and keep conversations focused — Slack helps Liberty Mutual’s teams become faster, more knowledgeable, and more autonomous by enabling:
- Access to experts: Liberty Mutual’s
#javascript-enterpriseSlack channel brings together the company’s engineering experts, who can quickly access the information they need to review, triage, and deploy bug fixes.
- Workload management: Managers can post new requests or tickets to
#incomingto help determine who has capacity to tackle new work efforts, questions and requests.
- Live issue reporting: The
#developer-feedbackchannel provides a community where developers work together to resolve issues for large-scale cloud implementations. This drastically reduced the need for live meetings for the mere sake of issue-reporting.
- Real-time escalation: Using Jira and RSS integrations, the team can stay on top of new bug reports, status changes, and any potential security threats — all in Slack.
- Community problem-solving: Developers provide technical assistance in a Slack channel, offering “here’s how I solved this” tips to each other. Another channel serves the same purpose for developers tackling gamified Blockchain learning challenges.
- Cross-location agility: Slack enables Liberty Mutual’s Agile teams to have real-time conversations while working from different offices.
- Feedback gathering: An employee-facing group collects enhancement ideas, bug reports, and other types of feedback in a public channel.