Taylor Rose Is Scaling a New Model for Legal Work with Slack

About Taylor Rose

One of the U.K.’s fastest-growing law firms, using technology to rethink how legal services are delivered

Part of the AIIC Group of companies, Taylor Rose is a multi-discipline law firm that combines staff lawyers with a network of specialist consultants, giving clients access to experienced legal expertise with greater flexibility, transparency, and consistency. To power that model, the firm is investing in technology — replacing legacy tools end-to-end and connecting more than 1,700 users on one platform.

How Taylor Rose is scaling work with Slack, by the numbers: 1,700+ users on Slack Enterprise across the organization

233x growth in Slackbot adoption : from 60 to 14,000+ uses per month within weeks of launch

: from 60 to 14,000+ uses per month within weeks of launch 300%+ spike in usage on day one of AI feature release

85% increase in Slack adoption in one day following a live demo at the company conference

52,000+ hours saved annually through enterprise search , which equals up to £500,000 in potential annual value from reinvesting just one minute per day into billable work

, which equals up to £500,000 in potential annual value from reinvesting just one minute per day into billable work 500+ policies and procedures now instantly searchable through Slack

The challenge

Fragmented tools and growing demand were slowing the firm down

Taylor Rose operates in over twenty offices across the UK, with cross-functional teams that need to move fast to deliver consistent, proactive legal services. But the tools they were using weren’t built for speed or flexibility.

“Before Slack, we used Microsoft Teams to communicate, but everything was fragmented,” said Jason King, Head of Platform at Taylor Rose. “Work wasn’t well documented, and project management relied on manual Gantt charts stored in Teams folders.”

Information was scattered across email, SharePoint, Excel, and legacy systems. Teams had no single place to track progress, find answers, or coordinate across functions. IT and legal support teams were buried in inbox requests, constantly playing catch-up.

As Taylor Rose committed to a broader digital transformation strategy built on Salesforce, the answer became obvious. They needed a single place where everything and everyone was connected. That place was Slack.

“People are messaging me saying, ‘Slackbot is a genius. This is saving me time. This is brilliant.’ I’m never going to get bored of people telling me that Slack’s a game changer.” Jason King Head of Platform, Taylor Rose

How Taylor Rose works better with Slack

A single platform for firm-wide communication and coordination that’s built to scale

Moving Beyond Microsoft Teams

While Taylor Rose still uses Teams for external calls, all internal collaboration and communication has fully moved to Slack Enterprise Plus — the AI platform for work connecting 2,000+ users across AIIC Group. The results were immediate.

Email traffic dropped. Work became visible. Decisions stayed on the record. When King demoed Slack live at the company conference, adoption jumped 85% in a single day. Once people saw it, they were using it.

“Strategically, moving to Slack made sense because we were centralizing everything in Salesforce — and Slack already fits into that integrated ecosystem.” Jason King Head of Platform, Taylor Rose

Finding anything instantly, with Slackbot and enterprise search

When Taylor Rose upgraded to Slack Enterprise Plus, Slackbot adoption took off. Usage grew 233x — from 60 to more than 14,000 uses per month — within weeks. On the first day new AI features were released, usage spiked more than 300%.

The reason is simple: Slackbot saves people time. Employees now call it “Search My Brain.” When someone can’t remember where something was sent — whether a Slack message, an email, a Jira update, or a Salesforce note — they just ask Slackbot. A couple of prompts, and it surfaces. No more hunting across five different applications. What makes it powerful is where it lives; Slackbot draws on the full context of Taylor Rose’s connected tools, conversations, and data, all from one place.

That’s made possible by enterprise search. While Slackbot is the conversational AI employees interact with — asking questions, taking action, getting things done — enterprise search is the connective tissue working behind the scenes, pulling information across Slack, email, Salesforce, Jira, SharePoint, and Outlook into one unified layer. Together, they turn fragmented institutional knowledge into something anyone can access right away.

That same intelligence applies to the firm’s more than 500 policies stored in SharePoint. Instead of digging through lengthy documents, employees just ask. King demoed this live at the company leadership conference, asking Slackbot to instantly surface the firm’s policy on acting for specific clients — a business-critical question that would otherwise require manual research. The answer came back in seconds.

“Searching a policy used to take up to 30 minutes — logging into a separate tool, hunting for the right document title, then reading through lengthy text to find the relevant section.,” said King. “Now it’s one prompt.”

Turning knowledge into work

Slackbot doesn’t stop at finding information; it helps teams act on it. Staff can ask what Jira tasks are assigned to them, what’s due, and what’s outstanding, without leaving Slack.

For legal work, the process goes even further. In one conversation, a fee earner can ask Slackbot to pull up the status of a matter, surface recent payments, flag next steps, and draft a client update. What used to take 20 minutes now takes five.

As Slackbot adoption took hold, teams across Taylor Rose began building it into their everyday routines. The sales team, for example, made it a core part of their workflow — using it to get quick overviews of client emails, surface answers from support groups, and draft client responses faster so reps can spend more time on the phone. Sales managers use it to review team performance and capacity, flagging concerns and getting suggestions on how to make work more effective.

“What used to be hours of manual research is now a quick, conversational process. I’m really impressed with how much time it’s saving me,” said Lee Adams, Commercial Director, Taylor Rose.

What’s next

Always-on support, everywhere in the business

Taylor Rose is now exploring how Agentforce can expand on what they’ve built. Internally, they’re developing a 24/7 concierge embedded in Slack, so the firm’s hybrid workforce can get answers to HR, finance, and training questions whenever they need. Externally, as the U.K.’s largest conveyancing firm, they’re exploring how intelligent voice technology can improve client communications — reducing delays, keeping clients better informed, and helping transactions progress more smoothly from start to finish.

The firm’s north star: no siloed tools, no fragmented data. Everything is surfaced through Slack, connected back to one place.

For Taylor Rose, Slack stopped being a messaging app a long time ago. It’s where their people, their systems, and their AI work together. And they’re just getting started.