How LMG Powers Broker Success with Slack

About LMG

Supporting 6,000 brokers and advisers across Australia and New Zealand

LMG provides the infrastructure behind Australia and New Zealand’s largest networks of mortgage brokers – supporting more than 6,000 brokers and advisers. Every one of those brokers is a small business owner — so speed, accuracy, and access to information directly impact their ability to serve clients.

As LMG continues to grow, they saw an opportunity to modernize how work happens behind the scenes — creating a more connected operating model where knowledge flows easily, teams move faster, and the business is well positioned for AI.

The challenge

Great expertise existed across the business, but it wasn’t always easy to access in the moment

Like many organizations evolving over time, LMG’s tools had multiplied. Information lived across email, WhatsApp, shared drives, and specialized platforms — with employees toggling across as many as 200 systems to find basic context. That fragmentation didn’t just slow internal teams — it created delays and duplication that ultimately flowed through to brokers.

“AI transformation sounds complex, but we started small — activating Slackbot and workflows inside Slack so employees could self-serve without introducing another tool.” Karina Egan GM Business Enablement, LMG

How LMG works better with Slack

A system of engagement for the business

The goal wasn’t just productivity — it was to create a single operating layer across the business. Rather than adding more tools, LMG focused on connecting the ones they already trusted. By upgrading to Slack Enterprise Plus and integrating with Salesforce, they created a single place where conversations, knowledge, and workflows come together to better support their customers – brokers.

Moving away from fragmented communication channels helped establish a more secure, governed environment while making collaboration faster and more transparent. This isn’t a traditional sales CRM — it’s an operating CRM designed to support a distributed broker network.

“We’re connecting Slack to Salesforce, and that’s when I really expect it to click for the whole organization,” says Karina Egan. ” I want fewer systems, but more importantly, I want the systems that we have to work for what we need.”

Slackbot Helping Teams Self-Serve Knowledge

Instead of scaling headcount, LMG focused on scaling access to knowledge. With a small enablement team supporting hundreds of employees, LMG needed a way to scale expertise without scaling headcount. Slackbot now plays a central role — helping employees find answers using natural language, right in the flow of work.

Faster meeting prep — Employees pull context from Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive without leaving Slack, arriving briefed in seconds.

— Employees pull context from Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive without leaving Slack, arriving briefed in seconds. Workload management at scale — LMG’s video marketing team uses Slackbot alongside a task tracker and content calendar canvas to manage projects, balance team capacity, and keep subtask due dates on track — saving 3 hours a week on admin tasks (2 full working weeks a year) .

— LMG’s video marketing team uses Slackbot alongside a task tracker and content calendar canvas to manage projects, balance team capacity, and keep subtask due dates on track — . Turning information into action — Egan recently used Slackbot to scan months of company-wide activity, identify top performers hitting professional development milestones, and generate a structured, executive-ready canvas — in seconds.

— Egan recently used Slackbot to scan months of company-wide activity, identify top performers hitting professional development milestones, and generate a structured, executive-ready canvas — in seconds. Knowledge retrieval on demand — Instead of interrupting colleagues, employees ask Slackbot for policies, project statuses, or historical context buried in files and threads.

— Instead of interrupting colleagues, employees ask Slackbot for policies, project statuses, or historical context buried in files and threads. Content creation support — Teams are exploring how Slackbot can help accelerate content creation, from drafting outlines and frameworks to reducing the admin time spent starting from scratch.

“Sometimes it used to feel easier to ask someone than to search for the answer. Now it’s easier to find it yourself with Slackbot.” — Karina Egan

Building a high-performance culture

Beyond productivity, Slack has helped create a more connected, transparent way of working. Teams across finance, sales, and operations work from the same page — sharing knowledge and solving problems together. Moving away from siloed email has built a culture that feels both high-performing and genuinely human.

“You just don't get that community in email. We have Slacktivated LMG.” Karina Egan GM Business Enablement, LMG

What’s next

Laying the foundation for an agentic enterprise

LMG is expanding its Salesforce ecosystem — already using Slack Connect to collaborate with vendors and partners in place of email, and expanding how brokers connect into this environment — using Slack and Salesforce to reduce friction between brokers and the LMG support team. They’re also exploring AI-powered service capabilities with Agentforce. By grounding AI in real workflows and real context, LMG is building a practical path toward a future where people and digital agents work together to support brokers and their customers more effectively.