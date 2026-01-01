How Salesforce Built the AI Agent 85,000+ Employees Can’t Live Without

When Salesforce set out to become an agentic enterprise, the company knew it had to start at home. Employees were juggling dozens of conversations, hundreds of files, and countless context switches every day. Sales leaders need to prep for C-suite meetings. Account executives analyze complex customer data under tight deadlines. Customer success managers coordinate across multiple teams while keeping deals on track.

All of that information is already accessible directly in Slack: in channels, threads, documents, and DMs. But finding it, synthesizing it, and acting on it fast enough was a challenge.

“We were swimming in data but starving for insights. People were spending hours searching for information that should have been at their fingertips.” Andy White SVP of Business Technology

Slackbot: An AI Agent That’s Always Up to Speed

Salesforce built Slackbot to work the way agentic AI should: being fully up to speed from day one. Unlike generic AI tools that start from zero, Slackbot understands your unique work context from day one. It knows who you work with, what projects you’re focused on, and how you communicate — all while respecting the security and permissions already in place. “What makes Slackbot fundamentally different from other AI tools is that it immediately understands your context. It knows who you are, how you communicate, your team, your work patterns, and has access to your entire ecosystem” said White.

Salesforce employees now turn to Slackbot first; not as a last resort, but as their primary tool for getting work done. Slackbot has become the fastest-adopted feature in Slack history, saving 85,000+ employees up to 20 hours per week with 96% user satisfaction.

“Slackbot has earned a 96% satisfaction rate, the highest of any AI feature we've ever shipped. More importantly, 80% of employees who use Slackbot use it every single day. This is what enterprise AI was always meant to be.” Andy White SVP of Business Technology

How Salesforce Employees Use Slackbot Every Day

Transforming Executive Productivity

For White, Slackbot has become indispensable for managing his day. He uses it for three primary purposes:

Information synthesis: “I ask it to summarize documents and combine them with our Slack conversations to give me all the relevant information in my writing style.”

“I ask it to summarize documents and combine them with our Slack conversations to give me all the relevant information in my writing style.” Meeting preparation: “Before meetings, I ask for instant meeting briefs that aggregate all relevant sources and give me real-time adjustments.”

“Before meetings, I ask for instant meeting briefs that aggregate all relevant sources and give me real-time adjustments.” Contextual communication: “I use it for industry-specific messaging with tailored talking points that draw from deep workspace knowledge.”

“This is exactly what we mean when we talk about becoming an Agentic Enterprise. This is us living the future of work right now at Salesforce,” added White.

Accelerating Sales Performance

Salesforce Account Executive Jason Cohen, who refers to Slackbot as a “capability multiplier,” uses Slackbot for three critical workflows:

Strategic customer support: Getting instant expertise on deals without burdening his core team. “I can ask questions about our Art of the Possible story for a customer and get expert-level responses in minutes.”

Getting instant expertise on deals without burdening his core team. “I can ask questions about our Art of the Possible story for a customer and get expert-level responses in minutes.” Executive meeting prep: Creating CFO battlecards and tailored C-suite messaging. What used to take 60 minutes now takes 2 minutes.

Sales process automation: Generating opportunity scorecards with consistent quality output using Slack conversation data.

“For sales professionals whose success depends on our ability to understand, connect, and deliver value quickly, it’s a game changer,” said Cohen. “No other Slack feature has had as much impact on my work as Slackbot.”

For Salesforce Account Executive Haley Gault, Slackbot has also become indispensable.

“It's amazing to have our customer conversations, our team conversations, an LLM, all in one spot. I honestly can't imagine working for another company and not having access to these types of tools. This is just how I work now” Haley Gault Account Executive

Democratizing the Agentic Enterprise

An unexpected dimension of Slackbot’s rapid adoption was the organic, bottom-up creation of new capabilities. Employees have begun building and sharing powerful instructions directly within Slack Canvases, essentially democratizing the ability to “skill” the AI agent for repeatable, complex tasks.

Unlike traditional agent builders that require IT or developer involvement, everyday users can instantly automate workflows, turning Slackbot into a truly personal, programmable assistant.

“I don't need a developer or a ticket queue. I describe what I need, Slackbot and I iterate together, save it to a Canvas, and suddenly I have a repeatable capability that synthesizes complex information and delivers insights that used to take hours to compile manually.” Tom Weber Enablement Lead, Agentforce Process Automation

This viral sharing of user-built prompts has accelerated the agentic transformation, making high-level automation accessible to every employee. “They don’t need training or technical skill — they just use my prompt and it works immediately for their accounts, their deals, and their specific needs. That’s how capability multiplies exponentially,” said Weber.

From Time-Saver to Business Transformer

The impact extends beyond individual productivity. Customer Success teams are using Slackbot to create AI-powered “Customer Success HQs” — command centers that reduce engagement coordination time by 75%. Meeting workflows have been revolutionized, with employees saving 25–35 minutes per meeting across prep, attendance, and follow-up.

“Slackbot killed it for me yesterday on a CFO prep. Saved me hours of time coming up with a great overview and prep questions. Game-changer!” Mark Tapanes RVP, Sales

A Personal Agent That Understands Your Work

“I’ve experienced firsthand how this personal agent for work has transformed how I run my business. Because Slackbot already understands my context, my priorities, and the way I work, it has become the place I turn first,” said Zach Ciliotta-Young, chief revenue officer at Slack.

With its viral growth (73% of internal adoption happened through social or organizational learning), Slackbot represents something rare: technology that employees actively evangelize because it genuinely makes their work lives better. “Slackbot is fundamentally shifting the future of work,” said Revathi Venkatraman, Global VP of Slack. As Salesforce continues its journey to becoming an agentic enterprise, the 85,000+ employees using Slackbot daily are proof that the future of work is already here.

“I've experienced firsthand how this personal agent for work has transformed how I run my business. Because Slackbot already understands my context, my priorities, and the way I work, it has become the place I turn first.” Zach Ciliotta-Young Global Chief Revenue Officer

About Slackbot

Slackbot is an AI-powered personal agent built into Slack that helps employees get work done faster by understanding their unique context, conversations, and priorities. It combines the power of AI with the security and permissions already in place in your Slack workspace.