Inside Nubank’s Transformation Into an AI-Driven Organization with Slack

About Nubank

Redefining financial access in Latin America through technology and radical simplicity

Born as a challenger to traditional banks, Nubank is now a regional technology powerhouse, pairing product agility with a culture built for scale and experimentation. Nu is one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, serving 131 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

The challenge

Teams needed a smarter, faster way to collaborate across tools, countries, and critical operations

As Nubank expanded its product portfolio and footprint across Latin America, teams were running hundreds of systems, managing regulatory demands, and responding to incidents in real time. Knowledge lives across multiple tools.

For a 24/7 fintech, that fragmentation wasn’t sustainable.

Nubank needed to preserve its hallmark speed without adding more meetings, manual workflows, or cognitive load. As the company grew across three countries and multiple languages, working asynchronously became increasingly difficult, with information scattered across multiple systems, making it harder to operate efficiently.

Leaders knew they needed to bring people, context, and decisions together in one place.

How Nubank works better with Slack

Turning collective knowledge into a competitive advantage

At Nubank’s scale, speed depends on autonomy, and Slack is the operating layer for day-to-day execution. By moving away from private silos and establishing “channel-first” habits, Nubank has turned Slack into a living, searchable archive. This shift allows employees—especially new hires—to self-serve the history and context they need to make decisions without the friction of a meeting.

This culture of self-sufficiency is powered by invisible automation. The team uses Workflow Builder to standardize the “paperwork” of banking, routing requests and triaging alerts so updates stay visible in channels where work is already happening. To keep this momentum organized, canvases serve as persistent hubs for project plans and checklists, ensuring the “why” behind a project is always accessible alongside the “how.”

Reclaiming one million hours with Slackbot

The most profound shift at Nubank hasn’t been in how they message, but in how they know. With the introduction of Slackbot, the friction of finding information has effectively vanished. Slackbot acts as a personal superagent that has read every message and file an employee has access to, standing by to provide instant clarity.

The impact is quantifiable: by turning the “search for information” into a simple conversation, Nubank is saving one million company-wide hours per year.

Slackbot also removes the “language tax” of a global business. It acts as a multilingual partner, instantly rewriting or translating context across Portuguese, English, and Spanish. This allows decision-makers to skip the hunt for details and move straight to execution.

Bridging the context gap with enterprise search

Before Slack’s enterprise search capabilities were unified through Slackbot, knowledge was often a matter of who you knew, not what was documented. Now, employees simply ask a question and receive an answer grounded in multiple tools they use every day.

Because Slackbot respects strict enterprise permissions, it acts as a secure gateway to the company’s collective intelligence. It doesn’t just find a link; it summarizes the context. During a time-sensitive vendor review, a single Slackbot search surfaced the most recent contract addendum, the budget approval thread, and the risk assessment in seconds. This shift has allowed Nubank to maintain the agility of a startup while operating with the rigor and auditability of a global financial powerhouse.

What’s next

Expanding its AI-first workflows, Nubank is pairing strong guardrails with cultural norms to scale faster across Latin America

Nubank sees Slack as foundational to how its teams scale, especially as they engrain AI into every workflow. With security and privacy guardrails in place, champions planted in each team, and clear expectations around channel-first communication, the company is now exploring deeper AI use cases across engineering, operations, and governance.

Change management matters, as tools only work when paired with strong norms, guardrails, and enablement. For Nubank, that combination is what turns Slackbot and search into real operating leverage.

As Nubank continues its regional expansion, Slack is where decisions are made, incidents are resolved, and context is captured. Most importantly, it’s where thousands of employees across three countries come together to move fast, safely.