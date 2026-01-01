How Jasper Builds And Operates Agent-Driven Marketing Inside Slack

About Jasper

An AI-powered marketing platform building end-to-end agentic workflows for modern marketing teams

Jasper started with a simple idea: help marketers create content faster. Today, the company is focused on autonomous execution of end-to-end marketing workflows powered by intelligent agents. Its mission is to power an intelligent agent system that allows enterprises to confidently delegate and run marketing work at scale — without losing control.

The challenge

Jasper needed faster ways to surface knowledge and power agent-driven workflows at scale

“We started using Slack at Jasper from the get-go,” said Field CTO Guhan Venguswamy. As the team grew to more than 300 employees across time zones, Slack became the operating layer for real-time product discussions, customer strategy, marketing execution, and leadership alignment.

With that growth came depth. Hundreds of Slack channels captured decisions, campaign planning, account strategy, and product feedback in real time. Account channels evolved into living records of customer conversations. Marketing initiatives took shape in threads. Product updates rolled out across cross-functional groups.

As Jasper expanded to manage end-to-end marketing workflows, its agents needed access to the same context its teams relied on every day. That meant securely surfacing conversations, documents, and historical decisions as they unfolded, without manual searching or synthesis.

Marketing teams felt this most acutely. Valuable insights already lived in account channels, but turning those insights into structured strategy briefs required piecing together information across threads. To scale agent-driven workflows, Jasper needed a way for its agents to operate directly on the knowledge already embedded in Slack.

“Slack becomes the front end of our workflows, even when the work is happening in Jasper.” Loreal Lynch CMO, Jasper

How Jasper works better with Slack

Using RTS API, and MCP to power context-aware agentic workflows in Slack

To support its evolution, Jasper integrated Slack’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Real-Time Search (RTS) APIs into its Slack app. The company first deployed this internally, transforming the app into a context-aware marketing agent used by its own teams.

“Our goal with MCP and RTS was to evolve the Jasper Slack app from a simple tool into a proactive agentic teammate,” said Venguswamy.

By leveraging Slack’s real-time search capabilities and seamless workspace integration alongside Jasper’s own AI intelligence, the company built a marketing agent that operates directly inside Slack. Internally, that means Jasper’s teams can generate briefs, surface historical decisions, and move campaigns forward without leaving Slack. The answers — and the execution — are already in the conversation.

Behind the scenes, workflows begin in Slack, execute inside Jasper, and return to Slack for review and approval. That same architecture now powers the Jasper Slack app available to customers.

“The built-in tool descriptions in Slack’s MCP gave me everything I needed to integrate without having to add a ton of extra system prompting,” said Venguswamy.

“With MCP and RTS, it’s significantly easier to just ask the agent in Slack to do it for you and resurface it in the right channel.” Guhan Venguswamy Field CTO, Jasper

Turning conversations into execution

Context-aware Jasper agents inside Slack are accelerating core marketing workflows across strategy, product launches, and customer engagement. “We use Slack’s agentic capabilities to synthesize conversations into strategy briefs,” said CMO Loreal Lynch.

Instead of manually compiling notes from multiple threads, product marketing teams can instantly transform account conversations into structured briefs. Insights from customer channels — where conversations, use cases, and planning discussions already live — feed directly into messaging, positioning, and campaign development.

“Our Slack channels give the entire company insight into projects and in-stream work,” said Venguswamy. The #shipped channels show what features are in development, beta, or GA, and #issue and #help channels centralize support across IT, Customer Success, Product, and Engineering. Because that work is already organized in channels, agents can act on it in real time — surfacing updates, drafting materials, and routing approvals without additional coordination.

For Jasper, Slack is both the proving ground and the product surface: The company builds agent-driven experiences inside Slack for customers while relying on the same environment to power its own marketing execution.

Orchestrating work and governance across distributed teams

Jasper also built custom bots in Slack to support internal governance. One bot manages access requests and approvals across systems, automatically logging activity to maintain SOC 2 compliance. Employees submit requests directly in Slack, while approvals and audit trails are handled automatically in the background.

Slack huddles support quick campaign reviews and launch alignment without adding meetings. AI recaps help leaders scan announcements and priority channels each morning. And as a remote-first organization, mobile access is paramount. Leaders review approvals, respond to threads, and stay aligned while traveling or outside traditional work hours.

To further support asynchronous documentation and enablement, Jasper integrates Notion, Google Docs, and Loom into Slack. “We use Loom in Slack to share short demos so we don’t need constant live trainings,” Lynch said.

What’s next

Jasper is expanding Slack as a surface for customers to initiate and manage full marketing workflows with agents

Jasper sees Slack as a new place to engage with customers, not only for internal collaboration, but for running end-to-end marketing execution. The company is building experiences where a marketer can initiate a workflow in Slack, generate a strategy brief, instruct the agent to create campaign assets — such as 100 account-specific emails — and then manage review and approval through Slack notifications.

That shift reflects a broader pattern. When teams move their AI agents into Slack, they work faster and smarter. Organizations using Slack see an average 36% increase in decision-making speed and a 49% boost in overall productivity.

“Our goal is to make Jasper feel like another member of your marketing team that can work with you directly in Slack,” said Venguswamy. Lynch added that they want to move beyond single outputs toward orchestrated workflows that have room to grow. “The work might be happening with this Jasper integration, but Slack is the front end that’s helping to facilitate it,” she said.

Jasper is designing agent-driven marketing workflows for customers inside Slack, while operating its own teams on the same platform that powers those experiences. As those workflows scale, Slack remains the system through which ideas turn into action.