How Box Uses Slack to Cut Meetings and Accelerate Deals

Box is the leader in Intelligent Content Management, and enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI.. With more than 115,000 customers worldwide, Box powers collaboration across departments, partners, and platforms.

“The ‘single pane of glass’ has always been the holy grail for CIOs: less toggling, less friction, and more focus. If people can stay in Slack and get 75-80% of their work done, the productivity lift across the enterprise is significant.” Ravi Malick SVP and Global CIO, Box

The challenge

Sales complexity meets operational friction

As a SaaS company, Box depends on strong customer relationships and smooth execution across go-to-market teams to drive growth, retain clients, and stay competitive in a fast-moving market. But in a complex enterprise environment with dozens of tools, long deal cycles, and high expectations, internal friction made it harder to move quickly, stay coordinated, and deliver value to customers.

“Sales today is more complex than it was 30 years ago,” said Mark Wayland, Box’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Buyers are more sophisticated, do their own research, and are bombarded with inbound messages. To cut through the noise and stand out, sellers need to build stronger relationships and differentiate fast.”

Box needed a better way to coordinate across teams, keep customer conversations moving, and respond quickly to both risks and opportunities.

“Once you open a Slack Connect channel with a customer, the whole deal cycle changes. You’re not stuck in inboxes. You’ve got real-time visibility, continuity, and context.” Mark Wayland Chief Revenue Officer, Box

How Box works better with Slack

Slack helps Box cut meetings, automate workflows, and save $5 million annually

Slack is the operating system for Box. Every deal has a dedicated Slack channel, and shared Slack Connect channels with customers and prospects make it easier to build momentum without email delays.

“When a Slack Connect channel is open with a customer, that’s high-fidelity communication,” said Wayland. “No spam filters, no lost threads, just direct, continuous dialogue.”

A smarter workspace, inside and out

Internally, sales reps work cross-functionally within channels, while managers use 1:1 Slack channels with direct reports, creating an evolving knowledge base over time.

“Coming from the business side and having led sales teams, I’ve always focused on how to reduce friction in the sales process,” said Ravi Malick, SVP and Global CIO. “That’s what Slack enables across the sales lifecycle.”

With Salesforce and Box integrated into Slack, deal teams can access files, manage opportunities, and update records in one place. “Sales reps can update Salesforce directly from Slack while collaborating with their team, which keeps the data clean,” said Wayland.

Using Slack’s internal value methodology, Box had the potential to save an estimated $5 million annually, driven by reduced time in meetings, greater automation, and real-time communication with clients.

A connected ecosystem across 600+ organizations

Box uses Slack Connect across its entire ecosystem, now collaborating with over 600 external organizations through shared channels. From partnering with Okta on go-to-market initiatives to co-developing Slack integrations with Slack’s own engineering team, these channels create fast, secure, high-fidelity workflows across company lines. Vendor timelines are clearer. Support gets faster. And relationships grow stronger.

Built for interoperability, and built for what’s next

This tightly connected workspace reflects a bigger philosophy. “Slack stands out because it’s interoperable,” said Wayland. “You can integrate it with anything. That flexibility is a huge advantage, especially as we move into the agentic era.”

Box is already working with joint customers and rolling out internal AI agent use cases. Agents across Slack, Salesforce, and Box will collaborate to support workflows like account planning and customer research, surfacing insights from both structured and unstructured data.

“We’re all in on Agentforce,” said Wayland. “If I take over a 20-year customer relationship, I want to know the key execs, usage history, contract terms, and open issues across Slack, Salesforce, and Box. With AI agents, we can surface that context instantly.”

“Agentforce lets us connect workflows across systems. You ask a question in Slack, and the agent pulls from Box and Salesforce to deliver a complete answer. That’s the kind of experience we want for our 115,000 customers.” Aaron Levie CEO, Box

What’s next

Box scales smarter work across the enterprise

Box will scale its use of Agentforce across the sales organization, using intelligent agents to streamline workflows like account planning, deal qualification, and customer research. Agents in Slack and Salesforce will surface insights from structured data, while Box agents pull from documents and unstructured content, combining to deliver a unified, context-rich view of each customer.

Box sees AI agents operating across systems as naturally as people do, retrieving and sharing information at lightning speed. “You might ask someone in Slack, ‘Do you have a document with this info?’ and they’d go find it and send you the link,” said CEO Aaron Levie. “AI agents in Slack will be able to do that 100x faster, for any use case, and at a massive scale, without draining your human resources.”

Beyond sales, Box is exploring AI agent–powered workflows for onboarding, coaching, and customer handoffs. In IT, teams are starting to use natural language queries in Slack to instantly access operational metrics like blocker vulnerabilities or mean time to resolution, eliminating delays and manual reporting.

Slack has become the connective tissue at Box, linking teams, tools, and the intelligence that drives them. “You could take away a lot of tools before you could take away Slack,” said Wayland. “The future lies in this kind of open, interoperable platform where AI agents can work seamlessly with each other, and with humans. This kind of coordination will define the next era of enterprise productivity.”