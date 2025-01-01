You can’t build a new bank with old tools

There are two strands to building a new bank: delivering digital customer experiences and adopting organisational change.

As IT and tech leaders, your teams are at the forefront of that transformation. And they need to collaborate easily to get new products to market quickly.

But old tools – like email and meetings – are not fit for purpose. They’re slow and cumbersome, and information can get lost.

New tools like Slack are different. They allow people to work together as if they’re sitting around the same desk. They also support five key building blocks for creating a new bank:

Building better customer experiences

Ensuring cyber security

Attracting the best talent

Creating a transparent and open culture

Staying compliant with regulations

