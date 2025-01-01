IDC Spotlight: It’s time to rethink collaboration

An organisation’s choice of technologies and integrations can help – or hinder – the development of teamwork and collaboration. In this IDC Spotlight paper, Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Vice President of Collaboration and Communities, dives into the rise of AI and a future of work that is integrated and collaborative.

83% of global companies are currently evaluating the use of agents, and business leaders need to know how to evolve the way that people work with effective collaboration in order to adopt and deploy digital labour successfully. This is how organisations will thrive in the age of AI.

Companies with mature business collaboration practices integrate the majority of their applications within a single work operating system (work OS). This improves the quality of AI, grounded in real-time communications, content and context within the flow of work.

Yet IDC research shows that 85% of companies have failed to embrace this level of maturation, using an average of 6.7 collaborative applications to get work done. These organisations will be at a competitive disadvantage for both time and cost savings.

Download this IDC Spotlight paper to learn why:

Collaboration integrations focused on productivity save 33+ hours per person per week

75% of business leaders say that a collaborative stack helps them to hire and retain talent

82 of the Fortune 100 collaborate using Slack’s enterprise collaboration apps

Slack, a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Team Collaboration Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment, is reshaping collaboration by bringing AI and agents where people are already engaged in everyday conversations and workflows.