Slack’s Pioneers of Change 2025

How innovative companies are redefining work
Work today is fast, complex, and constantly evolving. The companies that stay ahead aren’t settling for how things have always been done — they’re rethinking how work happens.
See how businesses like Canva, Grab, Messina, and Cebu Pacific Air are transforming operations with Slack to:
- Connect agents, people, tools, and processes in one platform
- Build a digital workforce that automates workflows and eliminates manual tasks
- Increase sales velocity and resolve customer issues faster
From cutting deal cycles from months to weeks to saving 114,000 hours annually, Slack’s Pioneers of Change are proving that work doesn’t have to be slow, fragmented, or inefficient.
Discover how the world’s most forward-thinking companies are reshaping work — and how you can do the same.
