Complete Guide to Launching Channel Expert

What is Channel Expert?

Channel Expert is a pre-built Agentforce agent that draws from either that specific channel's history, or from designated files connected by the channel manager — like Slack canvases or uploaded files — to respond to common questions.

Channel Expert is designed to help moderate channels with frequently-asked questions so teams can get clarity on organisational knowledge, policy and processes.

How do I set up and use Channel Expert?

Note: Before you get started, work with an Admin in Salesforce to make sure your Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation is connected to Salesforce and Agentforce is enabled.

Watch the video below to learn how to set up and use Channel Expert in your organisation:

Communication Guide

Ready to launch Channel Expert in your organisation? You're one step closer to smarter Slack channels. Since Channel Expert is included with Agentforce for Slack, it's available in every Slack channel across your organisation.

All channel managers need to do is add and set up the agent in channels they manage. To help you spread the word, we suggest using a company-wide announcement channel where all Slack users will see it. This is a great way to let channel managers know they can start using the agent and get them excited about any other agents you have planned for the future.

We've put together some sample communications to help you prepare your users for this rollout. Feel free to customise the content, timing, or delivery method to best fit your organisation's needs.

Share this message in channel:

Channel Expert Agent is now live! We're excited to invite you to add the Channel Expert agent to your channels!

What is the Channel Expert?

Channel Expert is a new kind of out-of-the-box agent, available for every Slack Channel, to answer frequently asked questions providing instant answers and deflecting requests for internal subject matter experts. It can be enabled and managed by channel managers right in Slack. Channel managers will be able to easily enable the agent and connect it to knowledge sources right within Slack for any channel that they manage. (note on supported file types: PDFs, Text Files, canvases, or Lists.)

Channel members can ask questions and receive personalised responses grounded in channel history or connected files. And when a question needs a human touch, Channel Expert can seamlessly hand it off to a designated channel, ensuring teammates still get the right answer without slowing down the flow of work.

Channel Expert provides the following benefits:



Get instant answers, any time

Give teams quick, reliable answers to common process and policy questions, powered by real-time Slack search and content you choose.

Give your human experts their time back

Let the agent respond to FAQs and deflect internal cases on behalf of supporting teams.

Set up in seconds

Add this pre-built agent to your channel and run guiding teams in just a few clicks.



How do I get started?

Head to a channel you manage and open channel details by clicking the channel name. Open the Agents tab and type in ‘Channel Expert’ to add it to the channel. Select your chosen knowledge source:

Select ‘all channel content’ to ground agent responses in your channel's conversational history and files shared in the channel

Select ‘only specific content you add’ to connect Slack canvases or upload specific files for the agent to reference. (Supported file types: PDFs, Text Files, Canvases, or Lists.)

Optionally, you can also select a destination channel for escalated questions the agent is unable to answer. Once this is enabled, channel members will have the option to ‘ask a human’ when the agent is unable to answer a question, and the original question will be forwarded to your chosen destination channel for triage.