Slack enables employees to collaborate across your organization and increase productivity. In doing so, it also creates millions of electronic records every day, opening enterprises up to risk for data loss, breach, and non-compliance with regulatory mandates.
Smarsh - Archiving & Compliance is the compliant capture solution for Slack content from Smarsh. Slack content is captured directly from the source in its original format.
Smarsh - Archiving & Compliance for Slack enables:
Native & Comprehensive Compliance
Smarsh provides native compliance and governance for Slack content, including the capture of channel messages, direct messages, files, and links. Policy controls can be applied to content at a global level to help meet regulatory, legal, and corporate obligations.
Content Protection
All Slack content can be inspected to flag leakage of sensitive information, suspicious behavior, and/or abusive language. Administrators can set up alerts to flag keywords across messages and in-file text to pinpoint any violations in real-time.
Automated Archiving
For Slack Enterprise Grid customers, content is automatically captured, indexed, and made ready for instant search via an API integration within the Smarsh archiving platform.
A Smarsh archiving platform account is required to install this app. To sign up for services go to https://www.smarsh.com/sales-contact
.