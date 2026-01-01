How to use this template in Slack (step-by-step)

Onboarding new employees requires time, organization, and a well-planned approach. Slack’s employee onboarding template simplifies this with a standardized digital new hire onboarding framework you can customize with tasks, resources, contacts, and other important information. Here’s how to get started.

Click “Use Template” to add this template to your Slack OS. Select the employee onboarding template from the library and click the “Use Template” button at the bottom left.

Add tasks and deadlines. Add a list of tasks the new employee should complete during their first week. Use a checklist format to track progress easily.

Populate meetings and events. Add onboarding sessions and required meetings, such as orientation, HR paperwork, onboarding forms, IT setup, team introductions, and one-on-one meetings with leaders. Include dates, times, and recurring sessions.

Assign onboarding buddies. Use @ to tag teammates directly for quick connections. Click the display name to add that team member’s profile card.

Set up workflows to add the new employee to applicable Slack channels. Add the new employee to all relevant Slack channels (team, project, and social) at once by creating a workflow that automates channel invitations and reminders.

Share culture resources. Embed links and videos about your company culture and values so new hires can access them easily in one place. You can copy and paste any link from Slack, YouTube, or your company website into the template to create a card.

What is an onboarding template?

An onboarding template is a standardized framework that helps organizations welcome and integrate new employees. It organizes essential tasks and resources a new hire needs during their first days, weeks, and months on the job. Instead of creating a checklist for each new hire, managers can use the template as an employee onboarding guide to track task assignments, deadlines, and scheduled activities so that nothing gets overlooked.

There are a few key reasons why companies use customizable onboarding templates:

Consistency. Templates ensure that every new hire receives the same high-quality onboarding experience, regardless of department, manager, or start date. This preserves company culture and ensures critical steps aren’t skipped.

Compliance. A standard employee onboarding checklist helps HR teams and managers track necessary paperwork, policy acknowledgments, and mandatory training. Ensuring these tasks are completed can lower legal risks and keep the organization prepared for audits.

Employee satisfaction. A well-organized onboarding process helps new hires feel welcomed, prepared, and confident in their new roles. Using an onboarding template allows them to connect with team members, access key resources easily, and find answers to their questions quickly.

What to include in an employee onboarding template

A comprehensive template includes everything a new hire needs to feel oriented, connected, and productive. Here are the essential elements to include.

First-week tasks

Begin with a checklist of core action items necessary to set new hires up for success. This includes:

Orientation

Paperwork

Employee benefits information

Equipment and accounts setup

Policy reviews

Compliance training

Onboarding buddy or mentor

For each task, include deadlines and a contact person who can track progress and answer questions.

Meetings to attend

List required training sessions and meetings, such as HR orientation, team introductions, one-on-ones with their manager and key collaborators, and any department-specific training. Clearly specify which meetings are mandatory and which are optional, and include calendar links or scheduling instructions.

Onboarding buddies

Match each new hire with a peer mentor or support contact who can answer questions and offer guidance during the first few weeks. Include their names, roles, and how they can help. For example, a team member might help with cultural questions and introductions, while an IT contact is available for technical support.

Channels to join

List the Slack channels new hires should join right away. Categorize these into groups such as core team channels, project-specific spaces they’ll need for their work, company-wide announcement channels, and social or culture-building channels.

Culture resources

Provide links to key resources such as your company handbook, employee benefits guide, company values, mission statement, and documents explaining how your organization operates. Include information about social events, employee resource groups, and other ways employees connect and build community within your organization.

Benefits of using an employee onboarding template

Onboarding templates simplify the hiring process for everyone, from HR teams managing multiple new hires to managers welcoming their first team member and employees starting new roles. By providing a clear, step-by-step action plan, Slack templates help you:

Deliver a consistent first-week experience

Every new hire follows the same process, receives the same key information, and knows exactly what to expect during their first week. Employees in different departments or locations still go through the same onboarding experience, and managers don’t need to worry about missing any critical steps.

Improve productivity and retention

When new hires have a clear roadmap for their first weeks, they become productive more quickly. They know who to ask for help, where to find resources, and what success looks like in their role. This structured approach also helps employees feel confident and capable from day one, which can be an effective employee retention strategy.

Reduce administrative overhead

Templates save time by centralizing all onboarding tasks in one place. Instead of creating new checklists or searching for information for each new hire, managers can simply customize a standard template. HR teams can monitor progress across multiple new hires simultaneously, quickly identify problems, and ensure compliance standards are met.

Five best practices for employee onboarding in Slack

An employee onboarding template is a good starting point, but it must be paired with an effective onboarding strategy. Here’s how to ensure it provides real value.

Keep the template updated with current resources. An outdated template can cause confusion. Review your onboarding template quarterly to ensure all links are working, channel names are up to date, and contact information is accurate. When your company updates policies, introduces new tools, or reorganizes, update the template immediately.

Encourage managers and onboarding buddies to engage early. Even the best onboarding templates can’t replace human connection. Encourage hiring managers to reach out before the first day with a welcome message and helpful prep information. Onboarding buddies should introduce themselves early in the first week and set up regular check-ins instead of waiting for new hires to ask questions.

Use Agentforce to support new team members. Train new employees on using Agentforce in Slack for support and to stay on task. For example, they can ask questions like, “What are my Week Three onboarding tasks?” or “What do I need to do to complete the ready-to-sell training?” Agentforce also helps new employees understand complex topics, such as differences between products, by providing detailed, conversational answers.

Balance structure with flexibility for different roles and teams. Consistency is important, but your template should also allow for customization based on the employee’s role, department, and experience level. For example, a senior engineering hire needs different resources than an entry-level marketing coordinator. Create a core template that covers essentials, and then add role-specific or department-specific sections that managers can easily include or exclude.

Ask for employee feedback. Include employee engagement survey questions about the onboarding process to identify issues and improve the experience. For example, ask whether the onboarding process was clear and engaging, if new hires felt confident about their role and responsibilities, and whether they felt welcome and part of the team.

Get started with Slack’s employee onboarding template

A thoughtful onboarding process lays the foundation for employee success, engagement, and retention. When new hires understand what to expect, have easy access to resources, and feel connected to their team from the start, they are well-positioned to succeed. Slack’s employee onboarding template brings all these elements together in one place. It centralizes tasks, resources, and connections, ensuring that nothing is missed and every new hire feels included in the team.



Ready to transform your onboarding process? Use Slack’s employee onboarding template to start building better experiences today.