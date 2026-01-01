How to use this template in Slack (step by step)

Onboarding new employees requires time, organisation and a well-planned approach. Slack’s employee onboarding template simplifies this with a standardised digital new employee onboarding framework that you can customise with tasks, resources, contacts and other important information. Here’s how to get started.

Click 'Use template' to add this template to your Slack OS. Select the employee onboarding template from the library and click the 'Use template' button at the bottom left.

Add tasks and deadlines. Add a list of tasks that the new employee should complete during their first week. Use a checklist format to track progress easily.

Populate meetings and events. Add onboarding sessions and required meetings, such as orientation, HR paperwork, onboarding forms, IT setup, team introductions and one-to-one meetings with leaders. Include dates, times and recurring sessions.

Assign onboarding buddies. Use @ to tag teammates directly for quick connections. Click the display name to add that team member’s profile card.

Set up workflows to add the new employee to applicable Slack channels. Add the new employee to all relevant Slack channels (team, project and social) at once by creating a workflow that automates channel invitations and reminders.

Share culture resources. Embed links and videos about your company culture and values so that new employees can access them easily in one place. You can copy and paste any link from Slack, YouTube or your company website into the template to create a card.

What is an onboarding template?

An onboarding template is a standardised framework that helps organisations welcome and integrate new employees. It organises essential tasks and resources that a new employee needs during their first days, weeks and months on the job. Instead of creating a checklist for each new employee, managers can use the template as an employee onboarding guide to track task assignments, deadlines and scheduled activities so that nothing gets overlooked.

There are a few key reasons why companies use customisable onboarding templates:

Consistency. Templates ensure that every new employee receives the same high-quality onboarding experience, regardless of department, manager or start date. This preserves company culture and ensures that critical steps aren’t skipped.

Compliance. A standard employee onboarding checklist helps HR teams and managers track necessary paperwork, policy acknowledgments and mandatory training. Ensuring that these tasks are completed can lower legal risks and keep the organisation prepared for audits.

Employee satisfaction. A well-organised onboarding process helps new employees feel welcomed, prepared and confident in their new roles. Using an onboarding template allows them to connect with team members, access key resources easily and find answers to their questions quickly.

What to include in an employee onboarding template

A comprehensive template includes everything that a new employee needs to feel orientated, connected and productive. Here are the essential elements to include.

First-week tasks

Begin with a checklist of core action items necessary to set new employees up for success. This includes:

Orientation

Paperwork

Employee benefits information

Equipment and accounts setup

Policy reviews

Compliance training

Onboarding buddy or mentor

For each task, include deadlines and a contact person who can track progress and answer questions.

Meetings to attend

List required training sessions and meetings, such as HR orientation, team introductions, one-to-ones with their manager and key collaborators, and any department-specific training. Clearly specify which meetings are mandatory and which are optional, and include calendar links or scheduling instructions.

Onboarding buddies

Match each new employee with a peer mentor or support contact who can answer questions and offer guidance during the first few weeks. Include their names, roles and how they can help. For example, a team member might help with cultural questions and introductions, while an IT contact is available for technical support.

Channels to join

List the Slack channels that new employees should join straight away. Categorise these into groups, such as core team channels, project-specific spaces that they’ll need for their work, company-wide announcement channels and social or culture-building channels.

Culture resources

Provide links to key resources, such as your company handbook, employee benefits guide, company values, mission statement and documents explaining how your organisation operates. Include information about social events, employee resource groups and other ways that employees connect and build community within your organisation.

Benefits of using an employee onboarding template

Onboarding templates simplify the hiring process for everyone – from HR teams managing multiple new employees to managers welcoming their first team member to employees starting new roles. By providing a clear, step-by-step action plan, Slack templates help you:

Deliver a consistent first-week experience

Every new employee follows the same process, receives the same key information and knows exactly what to expect during their first week. Employees in different departments or locations still go through the same onboarding experience, and managers don’t need to worry about missing any critical steps.

Improve productivity and retention

When new employees have a clear roadmap for their first weeks, they become productive more quickly. They know who to ask for help, where to find resources, and what success looks like in their role. This structured approach also helps employees feel confident and capable from day one, which can be an effective employee retention strategy.

Reduce administrative overhead

Templates save time by centralising all onboarding tasks in one place. Instead of creating new checklists or searching for information for each new employee, managers can simply customise a standard template. HR teams can monitor progress across multiple new employees simultaneously, quickly identify any problems and ensure that compliance standards are met.

Five best practices for employee onboarding in Slack

An employee onboarding template is a good starting point, but it must be paired with an effective onboarding strategy. Here’s how to ensure that it provides real value.

Keep the template updated with current resources. An outdated template can cause confusion. Review your onboarding template quarterly to ensure that all links are working, channel names are up to date and contact information is accurate. When your company updates policies, introduces new tools or reorganises, update the template immediately.

Encourage managers and onboarding buddies to engage early. Even the best onboarding templates can’t replace human connection. Encourage hiring managers to get in touch before the first day with a welcome message and helpful prep information. Onboarding buddies should introduce themselves early in the first week and set up regular check-ins instead of waiting for new employees to ask questions.

Use Agentforce to support new team members. Train new employees on using Agentforce in Slack for support and to stay on task. For example, they can ask questions like, 'What are my week three onboarding tasks?' or 'What do I need to do to complete the ready-to-sell training?' Agentforce also helps new employees to understand complex topics, such as differences between products, by providing detailed, conversational answers.

Balance structure with flexibility for different roles and teams. Consistency is important, but your template should also allow for customisation based on the employee’s role, department and experience level. For example, a senior engineering employee needs different resources than an entry-level marketing coordinator. Create a core template that covers essentials, and then add role-specific or department-specific sections that managers can easily include or exclude.

Ask for employee feedback. Include employee engagement survey questions about the onboarding process to identify issues and improve the experience. For example, ask whether the onboarding process was clear and engaging, if new employees felt confident about their role and responsibilities, and whether they felt welcome and part of the team.

Get started with Slack’s employee onboarding template

A thoughtful onboarding process lays the foundation for employee success, engagement and retention. When new employees understand what to expect, have easy access to resources, and feel connected to their team from the start, they are well-positioned to succeed. Slack’s employee onboarding template brings all these elements together in one place. It centralises tasks, resources and connections, ensuring that nothing is missed and every new employee feels included in the team.



Ready to transform your onboarding process? Use Slack’s employee onboarding template to start building better experiences today. [# /]