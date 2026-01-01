Acclimatising to a new workplace can be as overwhelming as it is exciting for many new hires as they navigate their first few days. In fact, according to a survey by Glean, 81% of new employees report feeling overwhelmed during onboarding. New employees often feel anxious during onboarding not just because of the newness of everything, but also because of the unknown. The onboarding process can also be a challenge for managers as they try to do their regular work in addition to getting new team members up to speed. One of the best things you can do to ease the demands on team leaders and give new team members a strong and confident start is to use an onboarding checklist template.

An onboarding checklist template centralises onboarding materials into a clearly defined structure for new team members to follow. This ensures employees can easily find the resources they need and complete the necessary actions to be fully prepared for their new role. Strong onboarding processes help organisations streamline the integration of new employees into collaborative workflows and foster a sense of belonging and alignment with company values.

Why is an onboarding template important?

A clearly defined onboarding experience is crucial, not just for saving managers and new hires time, but also for safeguarding workforce investments. In a Gallup poll, 70% of employees with exceptional onboarding experiences say they have “the best possible job," and are 2.6 times more likely to be “extremely satisfied” with their workplace — not only enhancing productivity but decreasing the chance of turnover.

Onboarding templates eliminate confusion around initial responsibilities and ensure that important tasks, from HR paperwork to team introductions, are completed in a logical sequence that builds confidence and competency.

Without a strong onboarding process template, organisations will:

Lack clarity on onboarding tasks for new hires (leading to confusion and delays)

Waste time re-creating onboarding materials for each new hire

Fail to provide timely access to the right communication channels and team conversations

Struggle to communicate clear expectations for new hires (causing anxiety and difficulties fulfilling their new roles)

The ideal onboarding subscription template should be a comprehensive guide with everything a new team member needs to acclimatise to the organisation and their role. Onboarding templates should do more than just organise tasks: They serve as a cultural compass, helping new employees understand and embrace your company's values and working style.

The benefits of our employee onboarding template

Whether you're bringing on remote team members or looking to onboard new in-office staff, this employee onboarding template streamlines the entire process. Using an employee onboarding template ensures that every new hire receives the same high-quality introduction to your company whilst feeling personally welcomed and valued from the very first day.

Welcome new team members with ease

This onboarding checklist template is designed to be the ultimate starting point for new hires joining your team. Sort of like a welcome email, but better. It serves as a centralised hub where newcomers can find and reference all the necessary details, resources, and tools to begin their journey with your organisation. Whether your team works in the office or remotely, this template ensures a smooth and consistent onboarding experience for all new hires. By providing a structured approach, it helps build a strong first impression whilst fostering a sense of belonging and engagement.

Seamlessly customise onboarding guides

The template includes a customisable welcome guide, allowing companies to tailor the experience to reflect their unique company culture. From an overview of company values and policies to introducing key team members, this guide makes it easier for managers to ensure all employees feel connected. For remote employees, the guide can be adapted to include virtual onboarding steps, such as setting up a home office, training sessions, or scheduling regular check-ins to stay on track.

Clearly define first week tasks

To enhance the onboarding process, the template offers a detailed checklist of essential first-week tasks. These tasks include items such as submitting new hire paperwork, attending orientation sessions, meeting key team members, and completing initial training programmes. For remote onboarding, it even highlights how to set up virtual tools and assign relevant team channels to ensure smooth communication. These steps help employees acclimatise to their new role, build confidence, and become productive quickly.

Automatically add team members to the right conversations

Getting new hires into the right discussions and workflows is critical. With this onboarding checklist template, managers can easily assign new employees to team channels and conversations with one click. This feature ensures that employees can tackle their first week start to finish without missing any crucial interactions. It's a simple yet effective way to boost employee engagement and help new hires stay informed.

Create impact from day one

A strong onboarding plan is essential to ensure a smooth transition for new hires. This template not only simplifies the planning process but also makes it easy to review and update steps as needed. By addressing critical aspects like learning resources, performance goals, and regular check-ins, it helps organisations provide a comprehensive onboarding experience. With everything in one place, managers and HR teams can be confident they're using the best onboarding programme to set new hires up for success.

What should be included in a new hire onboarding template for a successful employee experience?

A comprehensive new hire onboarding template should serve as an interactive guide that seamlessly integrates new employees into your organisation whilst ensuring no critical steps are missed. Through our robust template features, organisations can create a dynamic onboarding experience that accommodates both remote and in-office employees, keeping them engaged and informed throughout their journey.

Welcome guide and team introduction

The template should begin with a personalised welcome guide that sets the tone for the employee's journey. Using Slack's profile integration, new hires can immediately connect with their team members through a dedicated “Meet the Team” section, complete with linked profiles and brief role descriptions they can read at their leisure. This helps break down initial communication barriers and facilitates natural relationship-building from day one.

First week schedule and critical meetings

Structure the template to include a detailed “Important Meetings” table that outlines orientation sessions, team huddles, and training workshops where they can learn the ropes. Through Slack's calendar integration, these meetings can be automatically added to the employee's calendar, complete with recurring schedules and meeting links. This ensures new hires never miss crucial onboarding sessions or team gatherings.

Task management and progress tracking

Implement a comprehensive first-week to-do list using Slack's customisable task tracking features. Each task should be categorised (HR, IT Setup, Training) with clear owners and status indicators. Custom fields can be added to provide additional context, such as equipment options or budget limitations, making it easy for new hires to track their progress and understand their responsibilities.

Channel navigation and communication setup

Create workflow automation that guides new employees through joining essential Slack channels. This should include team-specific channels, company-wide announcements, and social spaces. The workflow can be customised to make sure employees receive the right permissions and access levels whilst explaining the purpose (channel) and etiquette of each channel.

Resource access and cultural integration

Develop a centralised hub of company culture resources with links to important documentation, including employee handbooks, benefits information, and company values. This section should leverage Slack's document-sharing capabilities to provide easy access to training materials, compliance documents, and cultural initiatives that help new hires better understand and embrace your organisation's values.

IT setup and systems access

Include detailed IT setup checklists with links to necessary software downloads, login credentials, and equipment requests. Custom fields can specify hardware preferences, software requirements, and setup instructions, whilst automated workflows can trigger IT support tickets and track completion status. This ensures new hires have all the tools they need to be productive from day one.

Third-party integrations to complement your new employee onboarding template

One of the most powerful aspects of housing your new employee onboarding template in Slack is the ability to centralise everything through seamless integrations with other tools your team uses.

Connect calendars

Transform your onboarding schedule management by integrating Google Calendar directly within your Slack workspace. This integration automatically syncs orientation meetings, training sessions, and team introductions, allowing new hires to view and respond to calendar invites without leaving Slack. This ensures that important onboarding milestones are tracked and scheduled with automated reminders that keep everyone aligned and on schedule.

Securely share files

Leverage the power of Google Workspace to streamline document sharing and collaboration. New employees can access, edit, and collaborate on essential documents, training materials, and company policies directly within Slack channels. This integration ensures that all sensitive information remains secure whilst maintaining easy accessibility for those who need it.

Sync internal wikis

Enhance knowledge sharing by connecting Notion and Loom to your onboarding template. New hires can access comprehensive company wikis, process documentation, and video tutorials without switching between multiple platforms. Notion's organised knowledge base combined with Loom's visual demonstrations creates an immersive learning experience that helps employees grasp complex information quickly and effectively.

Connect with team members

Foster meaningful connections through integrations with Donut and Zoom. Donut facilitates virtual coffee chats and mentorship pairings, whilst Zoom integration enables seamless video conferencing for remote onboarding sessions, team meetings, and one-to-one check-ins. These tools work together to create natural opportunities for relationship building, ensuring that every new hire feels connected to their team members and manager, regardless of physical location.