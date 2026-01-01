Slack templates
Human resources templates

Templates for Human resources

Build more structure and support for your team.

0
We’re having a bit of trouble finding a template that precise. Let’s give it another go, this time with fewer filters.
Gather all important info and first week to-dos in one easy-to-access place with our onboarding checklist template.
Onboarding Checklist template
Welcome employees with an easy-to-use template of tasks, meetings and resources.
Employee onboarding template
Streamline your benefits communication and collaborate in real time.
Employee benefits guide template
The one-stop shop for employees to find information about your organisation's benefit offerings and get their questions answered.
Employee Benefits Hub template
A single streamlined destination for submitting and approving requests related to annual leave.
Annual leave request form template
Stay on top of your team's tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker template
With our quarterly planning template, you can organise, prioritise, track progress, and streamline your quarterly planning process.
Quarterly Planning Template
Optimise your team's performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organisation.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly meeting agenda template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customisable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Keep all your helpful resources and links in one place.
Resource Guide template

Explore more categories

Team culture
Team management
Productivity
Project management