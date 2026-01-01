Vercel Builds the AI-Native Future with Slack as Its Agentic OS for Work

About Vercel

Redefining how the world builds AI-native apps and agents

With its Frontend Cloud and AI Clouds, Vercel provides the infrastructure and tools to build, scale, and secure high-performance applications and agents. As the creator of Next.js, the open-source React framework with more than 2.8 million monthly active developers, Vercel sets itself apart with a relentless focus on developer experience, rapid iteration, and a deep connection to its community.

'Vercel culture doesn't exist without Slack. The two are completely connected.' Guillermo Rauch CEO, Vercel

The challenge

Prove that growth can amplify speed, not dilute it

Vercel is constantly chasing the frontier of what fast means. As the company grows, its leaders continually re-examine how high performers ramp, ship, and understand customers faster than anyone else. The goal isn't to remove friction, but to identify and amplify what makes velocity sustainable at scale.

One engineer captured it best after joining from a smaller startup: 'At Vercel, even though we're ten times larger, I can ship faster here than I ever could before,' they said. That's the byproduct of a company designed for speed: dogfooding its own platform, minimising bureaucracy, and giving every employee autonomy to pick up a project and run.

Sustaining that level of velocity requires infrastructure that moves as fast as the people using it. With Slack, Vercel connects teams, data, and decisions in one place, keeping the entire company in sync as it scales.

'At Vercel, everything starts in Slack. It's our power grid for operations.' Matt Lewis Partner Sales Engineer, Vercel

How Vercel works better with Slack

Shipping, learning, and iterating without slowing down

Just as Vercel provides the infrastructure for agents and the web — enabling organisations to build at the speed of their ideas — Slack provides the operating system for Vercel's company. Decisions, from engineering to go-to-market, happen in Slack. Silos collapse and alignment is instant.

While Slack has been Vercel's internal operating system from early on (with no internal email), the way they use it has evolved dramatically. Channels are purposeful and public, making information easy to find, reference, and share. Leaders use 'brain channels' to post raw, unfiltered thoughts, giving every employee direct access to executive thinking. Thousands of custom emoji reinforce Vercel's culture, including bespoke icons for each core value, crafted by the Design team.

Connecting directly with customers

Slack is also where Vercel connects with the outside world. Hundreds of shared Slack Connect channels link the company with customers, partners, and prospects. 'It's a living and continuous Customer Advisory board, a place where startups and Fortune 500 clients alike can provide feedback and shape the roadmap,' said Zack Ciesinski, who leads Product Partnerships at Vercel.

Speed and efficiency at scale

Each month, employees search Slack more than 250,000 times to instantly find the information they need, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in time. Transparent communication eliminates more than 70,000 hours of meetings annually, and shared channels accelerate deal cycles by making it possible to meet customers where they already are.

Altogether, the efficiencies Vercel gains from Slack — across search, file sharing, apps, incident response, and workflows — add up to a multi-million-dollar annual benefit.

Agents embedded in the flow of work

The company's integration of Slack with its own generative AI app builder, v0, pushed this operating model even further and led to a new realisation: if Slack is where work begins, it should also be where agents live.

Vercel brought v0 into Slack, and with it, the concept of multiplayer vibe coding. Instead of one person experimenting alone in a separate web app, entire teams iterate together inside Slack threads. 'I remember the moment I thought of multiplayer vibe coding and saw Slack as the place where these conversations were already happening,' said Matt Lewis, Partner Sales Engineer. 'v0 is a tool for anyone. No matter if you're a developer, a designer, just someone with an idea, you can go from idea to working prototype and communicate your idea so much clearer.'

A marketer can type, 'Build a landing page for our new announcement,' and within minutes, the whole team sees a working prototype without leaving Slack. Designers refine it by suggesting new colours or messaging, whilst developers weigh in on structure and functionality. 'With threads, your whole team gets to contribute to that first iteration cycle, allowing you to iterate faster and with more valuable feedback,' Lewis said. 'You can stay in Slack and get your work done without leaving that flow.'

By embedding v0 directly into Slack, Vercel made it possible for anyone to instantly generate a web UI or application from a text prompt, whilst keeping the entire iteration cycle visible and collaborative.

Transforming customer conversations

This shift from coding to prioritising ideas changes the way Vercel's engineers engage with customers. With v0, sales engineers can prototype features in real time whilst they're still on a call.

'Our sales engineers will be on calls talking to customers and they no longer say, “I'll get back to you in a week with a demo,"' said Lewis. 'They're building it live on the call with the customer.'

This capability turns what used to be a weeklong delay into an immediate proof point, strengthening customer trust and accelerating decisions.

Automating go-to-market workflows

Beyond engineering, Vercel also relies on its own agents in Slack to scale its go-to-market operations. The inbound agent automates lead qualification, prospect research, and even drafts personalised outreach emails. Instead of requiring a team of 10, one sales rep can now manage the entire process inside Slack, where the agent presents its findings and the human reviews, edits, or approves before sending. This automation reduces manual effort, keeps sales reps focussed on higher-value work, and enables GTM teams to operate with speed and precision at scale.

'Slack's impact is priceless; it helps reinforce cornerstones of Vercel's culture: Responsiveness and an extreme sense of urgency.' Guillermo Rauch CEO, Vercel

What's next

Building a future where anyone can turn ideas into agents, all within Slack

For Vercel, Slack is the foundation of a new way of working: Every agent they create, whether for engineering, product, or sales, starts as an idea in Slack, where people already work and where inputs are conversational.

Looking ahead, Vercel plans to open-source its inbound agent, launch a v0 Marketplace app for Slack, and integrate its AI SDK with Slack's Block Kit to make it easier for developers everywhere to build their own agents. The company envisions a future where every employee, technical or not, can turn ideas into working applications without ever leaving Slack.

'Building in Slack is very exciting,' Lewis said. ‘I think it's going to be the place where all agents eventually work.'