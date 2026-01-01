With Slack, MIMIT Health delivers care at the speed of life

If you want to travel back in time, head to a typical doctor’s office. You’ll find that many offices still use a combination of faxes, phone calls and Post-it notes to relay critical patient information – even in 2024.

Without a centralised communication hub, patient care can soon devolve into a chain of missed connections and phone tag. But this isn’t an issue in Dr Paramjit 'Romi' Chopra’s office. The Harvard-educated radiologist, who is the CEO and founder of both MIMIT Health and CIMSS Innovative Solutions, depends on Slack to improve healthcare outcomes and forge faster, stronger connections between patients and their providers.

MIMIT Health is a multi-specialty doctor group in the greater Chicago area. Focusing on minimally invasive treatments and regenerative care, MIMIT Health provides patient-first treatments for conditions like pelvic congestion syndrome, knee arthritis, uterine fibroids and peripheral artery disease.

With Slack as its AI-powered work operating system, MIMIT Health is creating a holistic healthcare environment focused on patient-centred care. From appointment scheduling to streamlining operative reports to resolving insurance claims, AI and workflows in Slack handle the administrative work so that MIMIT Health professionals can spend more time helping patients.

'My team calls Slack a superpower: We got rid of text, got rid of emails, got rid of chatter,' Dr Chopra said. 'Slack is the ideal platform for collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem. It empowers us to provide better, faster and more affordable care to our patients.'

'Slack lets us coordinate care efficiently – all of our communication, updates and task assignments are in one place, so we can work fast. When a patient has an issue, we can solve it within minutes instead of days.' Dr Paramjit 'Romi' Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Slack’s Salesforce Health Cloud integration maximises positive healthcare outcomes

A self-proclaimed Salesforce evangelist, Dr Chopra implemented Slack in 2023. Since then, he’s harnessed Slack to deliver what he calls 'medicine at the speed of life.' Slack’s seamless integration with Salesforce Health Cloud, Data Cloud and an extensive tech stack is the key to unlocking the speed needed to deliver on his mission.

Salesforce Health Cloud serves as a singular hub for real-time healthcare data, equipping providers with actionable insights to deliver fast, personalised patient care. And because Health Cloud integrates with Slack, Dr Chopra and his team have access to all patient data and documentation directly in each channel, making care coordination even easier.

Meanwhile, the Salesforce Maps integration with Slack supports providers and doctor liaisons during patient home visits or visits to other healthcare facilities. When providers update Salesforce Maps, the clinical operations centre receives a notification in designated Slack channels and can provide support as needed.

'Slack is beautiful because you can easily pull up records with a simple command,' Dr Chopra said. 'On the patient’s Salesforce page, you can see the Slack channel for that patient on the side. This enables fast collaboration, whether someone needs pre-authorisation, help with the revenue cycle or medication.'

Slack’s Salesforce Health Cloud integration has also helped Dr Chopra’s team solve problems that normally take weeks in minutes. In one instance, a patient received a £700 bill by mistake. The care team and revenue cycle team immediately swarmed in Slack to resolve the error.

'Normally, if you get a bill from your doctor’s office or hospital, you’ll call one number, and it’ll be days and weeks and arguments before the issue is solved,' Dr Chopra said. '[But in our case] The contact centre operator who picked up that message in Slack saw the message, found the error and fixed it. This whole thing took about 15 minutes. That’s the power of Slack.'

Automated workflows and Slack AI streamline the patient journey with the click of a button

If Dr Chopra’s extensive clinical experience has taught him anything, it is that administrative work often competes with the time that doctors have for their patients. In fact, a recent study by Google Cloud and The Harris Poll found that clinicians spend an average of 28 hours per week on routine work, such as filing reports.

MIMIT Health has eliminated much of that screen-centric 'busywork' with Workflow Builder, a tool that allows users to build automated processes that save time and free up capacity for mission-critical work.

Dr Chopra built a workflow that streamlines action item approvals in the Slack channels that his team uses to coordinate patient care. By reacting to a message with a tick emoji in Slack, he automatically triggers the next step in the workflow, eliminating the need for lengthy emails discussing approvals.

'When I’m with a patient, I send updates to my Slack channel,' Dr Chopra explained. 'Our medical scribes listen to our conversations and take notes. Afterwards, I confirm all the action items with a tick mark emoji. Our team knows that a tick mark triggers the next step in the workflow. It’s highly efficient.'

This workflow is especially helpful when filing an operative report in a patient’s medical record after surgery. Before adopting Slack, Dr Chopra would spend valuable time tracking down a patient’s electronic health records and ensuring that the right people had signed off on them. Now, those records live as care episodes in Salesforce Health Cloud. With Slack Sales Elevate, clinicians can view and update those records in Slack.

After a surgery, Dr Chopra receives a link to his patient’s electronic health records in the designated Slack channel. He then reviews and signs the report, and reacts to the message with a tick emoji. This action automatically notifies the patient’s care team that the task is complete.

Dr Chopra says that this process used to take between 20 and 30 minutes per report; now with Slack, he completes operative reports in less than one minute. This workflow alone eliminated the need for MIMIT Health to hire around 25 full-time employees to handle clinical operations administrative work, saving the company over £1m.

Dr Chopra and the team also use Slack canvas to track important details like alerts and notes – even the patient’s language preferences. And for patients with large volumes of medical history, Dr Chopra can use Slack AI’s summarisation features to quickly glean important information ahead of visits.

'I’ve been treating a patient for 25 years, and there are about 150 care episodes recorded in the channel,' he said. 'I can ask Slack AI to provide a summary of that patient’s history, including relevant documents.'

Revolutionising personalised care at scale with Agentforce agents

As a proud early adopter of AI, MIMIT Health, in partnership with CIMSS Innovative Solutions, adopted Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform that lets companies build and deploy autonomous AI agents across all business areas. Agents built on Agentforce can understand and respond to customer enquiries without human intervention. They have the necessary business knowledge to execute tasks according to their specific role.

MIMIT Health is already working on deploying employee-facing agents into Slack to assist with tasks like:

Transcriptions : AI medical transcription will reduce manual notetaking and improve documentation. With thorough records, doctors will make more informed recommendations and enhance post-appointment care coordination.

: AI medical transcription will reduce manual notetaking and improve documentation. With thorough records, doctors will make more informed recommendations and enhance post-appointment care coordination. Optimising medical claims : In partnership with CIMSS Innovative solutions, agents will streamline revenue-cycle challenges like filing claims and disputing billing issues.

: In partnership with CIMSS Innovative solutions, agents will streamline revenue-cycle challenges like filing claims and disputing billing issues. Doctor onboarding: Agentforce will streamline doctor credentialing and onboarding processes, improving time to revenue and reducing downtime.

Agentforce will streamline doctor credentialing and onboarding processes, improving time to revenue and reducing downtime. Scheduling appointments: A custom-built agent will help patients and doctors book appointments, view medical records and receive personalised support.

By taking on routine tasks, Agentforce gives healthcare providers more time in their day to focus on high-value patient interactions. Dr Chopra believes that the reduction in administrative burden will contribute to improved job satisfaction and reduced burnout among MIMIT Health’s staff.

'What do you want as a human being? You want to live as long as possible. You want to have a great life, fulfil your potential, and you don’t want to sell your house to get that deep, basic care. Slack helps us do that, and we’re doing this better, faster, cheaper.' Dr Paramjit 'Romi' Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Delivering improved treatments is seamless with Slack

Dr Chopra knows that the patient journey is complex, and introducing new technology into the mix can make it even more daunting for patients (and even some providers). But instead of complicating matters, Dr Chopra says that Slack is the right platform to create a holistic healthcare environment focused on patient-centred care. He also said that Slack is so user-friendly that even providers who were used to emails and faxes aren’t going back to their old ways.

As long as Dr Chopra works to deliver medicine at the speed of life, Slack will be here to support him every step of the way.

'By keeping the patient at the centre of everything, we’re able to provide better, faster and more affordable care. You stay connected with your patient and collaborate for their success. And for us, Slack has been the best platform for collaboration.'