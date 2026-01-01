From Cliffside Stunts to Human Canons: How Beast Industries Gets Each Million-View Shot With Slack

About Beast Industries

A global production engine that turns improbable ideas into reality

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson is widely regarded as the most influential creator in the world, with more than 1 billion highly enthusiastic followers across his platforms.

What began as audacious, viral YouTube content evolved into Beast Industries, a multifaceted entertainment, consumer products, and CPG company spanning large scale video productions, Feastables, Beast Games on Prime Video, and extensive philanthropic initiatives.

Operating at massive scale, Beast Industries runs time-critical productions that coordinate hundreds of people, multimillion-dollar budgets, and teams distributed across continents. Built on Jimmy's creative ambition and a culture of teamwork, speed, and a 'no ego' mentality, the company executes productions that routinely push the limits of scale, logistics, and creativity.

The challenge

Organising chaos without stifling creativity

Before Slack became essential to how Beast Industries worked, the company's speed and ambition routinely collided with fragmented communication, lost context, and operational strain. 'Creative decisions change in minutes,' said Production Manager Brady. 'We don't have time to send emails.'

That velocity exposed real risk. Individual productions regularly generate tens of thousands of messages and thousands of financial transactions, spread across texts, email, and ad hoc conversations. 'There was no source of truth,' said Sinan, Head of Beast Games Marketing. 'Things got disorganised fast.'

As the company grew from 13 people to more than 600, the cost of lost knowledge increased. 'You'd remember something happened, but not where,' said Josh, Head of Post-Production. 'Finding it could take hours per topic.'

Productions also became increasingly global. Teams coordinated shoots across continents, time zones, and security environments, often under tight deadlines. Projects frequently ran over budget or required last-minute problem-solving to stay on schedule.

How Beast Industries works better with Slack

Slack keeps pace with ideas as fast as they take shape

At Beast Industries, work moves at the speed of imagination. To keep up, teams need a system that can move just as fast, which is why Slack sits at the centre of that work.

From early ideation to post-production and global distribution, every production runs through Slack channels: creative debates, budget approvals, legal sign-offs, logistics, vendor coordination, and real-time, on-set decisions. 'Slack is the only way we can keep up with our pace,' said Brady.

That alignment matters because the work itself is anything but ordinary. 'At MrBeast, a 5% miss can be the difference between 250 million views and 60 million,' said Sinan. 'Slack is built for those details, and it shows up every day in how fast and how well we work.'

When plans change by the hour — and missing a decision can mean missing the shot — Slack keeps every detail moving forward.

Approving the impossible in real time

This Slack foundation matters most once everything is already in motion and there's no pause button.

For example, whilst scouting a last-minute location in Peru, Creative Production Lead Chris rappelled down a 600-foot waterfall whilst posting live photos and video to Slack mid-descent. This way, legal, security, and creative teams could review and approve in real time. 'Everyone needed to see it immediately,' Chris said. 'There was no time for meetings. We made the call with Slack.'

Work rarely slows down long enough for teams to stop and organise it. Decisions are made mid-conversation, priorities shift by the hour, and critical details surface whilst people are already moving on to the next problem.

'People tell us things are impossible all the time,' said Chris. 'Catching a Lamborghini. Sleeping in the pyramids. Coordinating 1,000 people at once. We've done all of it, and Slack is how we keep track of the madness.'

Saving time, sanity, and schedules with Slackbot

When decisions are piling up faster than anyone can read them, even stepping away for a few minutes can mean losing critical context. Slackbot helps teams catch up instantly. 'I'll put my phone down for 10 minutes and come back to 30 or 40 messages,' said Creative Supervisor Spencer. 'I just ask Slackbot and it tells me what we decided, why, and what I need to do. It's like an assistant who's paying attention when I'm not.'

As a personal agent inside Slack, Slackbot can summarise conversations and preserve the reasoning behind them. Teams use it to retrace past decisions, pull context, and turn scattered discussions into clear next steps. 'I can ask Slackbot something highly specific we talked about months ago, and it finds it instantly,' said Spencer.

Slackbot is also crucial to how Sinan maintains speed without losing control. He drops ideas, reminders, and decisions directly into Slack as they surface. When it's time to prepare for a meeting, Slackbot pulls that raw context into a clear subscription. 'Slackbot is saving me, at bare minimum, 90 minutes a day,' he said. 'I ask it to create a canvas for a meeting tomorrow, and in 17 seconds it's better than I could ever do. It tells me next steps, saving time and money.'

Tapping into Beast Industries' collective expertise

Slack's companywide channels act as a crowdsourced problem-solving network. When a last-minute production needs animals, vehicles, or niche expertise, a single message instantly unlocks answers. 'The best Slack message I've ever seen was, "We have a lead on a chimpanzee,"' said Spencer. 'What would've been a nightmare email chain became fun and solvable in minutes in Slack.'

With more people and moving parts involved in each production, teams need a shared place that can keep up as plans change. Slack canvases serve as living documents, updated in real time as decisions are made and work progresses. 'Canvases are my master documents,' said Brady. 'Titles, thumbnails, documents, videos: Everything lives in canvases so no one is confused.'

Slack also streamlines the unexpected realities of running productions at this scale. Companywide messages range from sourcing rare equipment to safety alerts, like notifying hundreds of people why fireworks are going off in the middle of a Tuesday, or asking who last used the human cannon. 'It's chaotic,' said Sinan. 'But everyone knows to look in Slack, so nothing gets lost.'

Moving live production and logistics at the speed of change

One of the most complex productions Brady managed was a video filmed inside Egypt's Great Pyramids. 'From the very beginning, we pulled people from across the company into a dedicated Slack channel,' Brady said. 'That was how we kept everything aligned as the plan evolved.'

Before, during, and after production was underway, Slack was the single place for daily coordination. 'When you're dealing with something this complex, you need to be able to communicate instantly,' said Brady. 'Slack lets us stay connected, informed, and decisive minute by minute.'

Huddles play a critical role in that speed. 'Huddles have replaced phone calls for me,' said Brady. 'We talk, Slack captures the notes, summarises what matters, and pushes action items to the right people automatically. Nothing gets lost, and we keep moving.'

Working with partners at the same speed as the production

Productions at Beast Industries don't stop at the company's walls, and neither does Slack. Through Slack Connect, teams work directly with external partners in the same fast-moving channels they use internally, without slowing down or resetting context.

That capability is critical for Beast Games, Beast Industries' flagship competition series and one of the most widely watched competition shows in the world. 'We're platform-agnostic, and choosing Slack was a deliberate decision,' said Josh. 'It's the backbone for how we run Beast Games across hundreds of contractors and internal teams.'

Slack Connect also keeps commercial operations moving at MrBeast speed. Tayler, Head of Content at Feastables, uses Slack Connect with TikTok Shop and Amazon agencies during launches and weekly drops.

Keeping work moving without meetings

The end of filming doesn't mean work slows down. Post-production, logistics, hiring, and operations continue to move in parallel, and Slack helps teams carry decisions forward. 'I don't have as many meetings anymore,' said Chris. 'Slack saves me around 30 to 40 hours a week as our hub of truth.'

At any given time, Slack workflows route requests for everything from Starlink internet in the wilderness to 20 people needed overnight to build a $5 million pyramid of cash. 'Someone literally requested a money pyramid by tomorrow,' said Kara, Head of Talent Acquisition. 'Thanks to Slack, the task force showed up and there it was.'

Slack also helps teams manage volume without losing signal. Tayler fields more than 2,000 direct messages a week from fans, creators, and partners. Instead of sorting through them manually, her team uses Slack lists to surface the messages that actually require her attention. 'There's no way I could read everything,' Tayler said. 'Lists let me see exactly what I need to act on, without missing the people who matter most.'

Hiring follows a similar high-efficiency, no-meeting pattern. Kara embeds short interview clips directly in canvases, allowing hiring managers to thoughtfully assess and vote asynchronously without meetings. Slackbot helps new and existing employees quickly catch up by answering questions based on past discussions and shared knowledge.

What's next

Building the future of can't-miss content inside Slack

Looking ahead, Beast Industries is exploring how AI agents in Slack could actively coordinate follow-ups, surface risks, and manage productions without human intervention. Instead of adding more processes, agents extend the way teams already work, helping them move faster without losing context. They're also exploring additional Salesforce products and clouds to support growth across commerce, content creation, and operational workflows.

As productions grow more complex and global, Beast Industries will continue to use Slack to turn ambitious ideas into finished videos without losing that anything-is-possible creativity that defines MrBeast. 'At this pace, you only know if something works once you do it,' said Chris. 'Slack lets us make those calls without hesitation.'