Trusted by, BirthdayBot helps teams celebrate the moments that matter and build a culture of recognition inside Slack.BirthdayBot started with birthdays and work anniversary celebrations. Today, it helps remote, hybrid, and in-office teams do more: celebrate milestones, welcome new hires, recognize colleagues with Kudos, send gift cards, and manage events with less admin work.BirthdayBot is your team’s one place for celebrations, recognition, and rewards in Slack.• Birthdays, work anniversaries, and new hire announcements• Custom celebrations for company events and team milestones• Friend and family reminders• Wishlists• Calendar integrations• Kudos for easy and timely recognition• Visible recognition moments shared in Slack and collected in the web app• Gift cards for peer-to-peer and company-to-employee gifting• Fast setup with an intuitive admin experience• Built-in AI Assistant*• Manual entry, auto-collection, and bulk import of important dates• Flexible reminders, multiple channels, time zones, and opt-out options• Ready bunches of messages for each feature• Multi-language support for global teams (EN, ES, PT, DE, KR, JP)• Various styles to meet the culture (Fizzy, Mild, Spicy)• Custom product branding: your own bot name and logo• Web app dashboard with calendar view, settings, and dates import• Personal collection of team shout-outs• Gift card history• and more to appear soon!• Celebrate important moments, not just birthdays• Turn recognition into a visible team habit with Kudos• Add rewards with flexible gift cards• Keep global teams included• Reduce manual work for HR• Scale culture without scaling admin• Pay only for those who celebrate, not your whole workspace*AI disclaimer: BirthdayBot AI Assistant can make mistakes. Please, contact live support if you have doubts.Get started with BirthdayBot and bring more celebration, appreciation, and recognition into your team’s everyday work.