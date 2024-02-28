A modern ticketing and workflow system built into Slack
Wrangle makes it easy for customers or colleagues to get help, ensures nothing falls through the cracks, and shows off how hard your team is working. All in Slack, where your team works.
Slack has chosen Wrangle as an Essential App
, a top AI-powered productivity partner
, and has featured Wrangle
as a Top App
multiple times.
:handshake: Conversational ticketing for both internal and external help desksInternal ticketing
: Wrangle is used by thousands of IT, HR, and other ops teams to provide faster and more transparent service to their colleagues in Slack.External ticketing
: Wrangle works in Slack Connect
to help CX, support, and sales teams personally engage, grow, and support their customers.
:robot_face: Powered by AI
Wrangle was one of the first apps selected by Slack to be included in the AI-powered productivity category
and was featured in the announcement of Slack AI
. Wrangle leverages AI to make ticketing more conversational, lower resolution times, and improve customer satisfaction.
:technologist: Make it easy for users to start tickets in Slack
Wrangle makes filing a ticket as easy as sending a message in Slack. No training, no context switching — provide service from any Slack channel, DM, or thread.
- Turn any message into a ticket automatically or by emoji
- Enhance transparency by showing users the status of their ticket
- Get context with intake forms
:admission_tickets: Make sure no tickets slip through the cracks
Wrangle ensures your team provides good service. It assigns the right agents, reminds them if they take too long, and provides dashboards to make sure no ticket gets left behind. Turn
Slack’s chaos into a productive, prioritized list of work.
- Easily see what is open and what needs to be worked on
- Keep response times on target with reminders and SLAs
- Keep up with trends with custom tags
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Show your team’s hard work with detailed analytics
Wrangle automates all the reporting you need to see how your team is doing. See the overall trends in ticket volume, response times, and per-agent performance. Know when it’s time to hire based on real-time data.
- Comprehensive reporting with unified web dashboards
- Agent-level insights
- Customer satisfaction surveys to know how you are performing
:octopus: Handle more customers per agent
Wrangle helps your agents cover more customers in less time. With automation, ticket deflection, and SLA alarms, your team will scale as your company grows.
- Save your agents time with canned replies and message automations
- Two-way web to Slack chat sync to handle multiple tickets fast
- Create and route tickets automatically
:gear: Automated approvals and business workflows
Wrangle's powerful workflow engine lets you define processes with approvals, tasks, and forms. Colleagues can start any workflow you’ve designed in Slack, such as access requests, vendor reviews, onboarding new team members, contract reviews, and more.
- No-code workflow builder
- Conditional logic to route work
- Custom forms, reminders, and due dates
:zap: Integrate Wrangle with all your favorite tools
Wrangle integrates with Zapier, allowing you to integrate your Wrangle tickets seamlessly with the rest of your tech stack.
Wrangle’s AI features are opt-in. Please note that AI generated content may contain inaccuracies.
Wrangle is built for teams who get work done in Slack, like IT, HR, CX, operations, finance, and legal. Improve the service you provide with a powerful ticketing help desk and workflow engine, right in Slack. Try it for free today
.