From viewing your daily schedule or receiving up-to-the-minute reminders, keep your calendar top of mind without leaving Slack. Use Google Calendar in Slack to: • Automatically sync your calendar to your Slack status to let your team know when you are in a meeting.

• See a holistic view of your daily schedule from Slack.

• Get notified when an event is starting soon, and join a Hangout, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams meeting directly from the calendar reminder in Slack.

• Respond directly to event invitations.

• Get updated when an event's details change, and change your response as needed.

• Configure channel notifications for shared calendar events. Here are some details to bear in mind about status sync:

• Your status will not include the name of the meeting that you're attending.

• You can remove or update your Slack status at any time – the Google Calendar app won't override any status that you've set yourself.

• Only events that you accept will trigger a status update in Slack.

• Slack will only sync with the primary calendar for the Google account that you've connected.

• If there are overlapping events on your calendar, Slack will set your status to match the event that's longer or that starts earlier.