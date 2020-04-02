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Google Calendar

More ways to use Google Calendar in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Google Calendar to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Google Calendar:

New Google Calendar event

Use Slack to create a Google Calendar event

Emoji reaction adds meeting to Google Calendar

Let people add themselves to your meeting using an emoji reaction

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions