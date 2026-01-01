Slalom Taps into Unprecedented Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

In a world where many consulting firms rely on templated solutions and top-down directives, Slalom is rewriting the rules. Unlike the average consulting company that may parachute in, offer advice, and depart, Slalom embeds itself within its clients' challenges and aspirations, crafting tailored, end-to-end strategies that deliver results and drive momentum.

Emphasising local expertise with a global reach, Slalom tackles cloud initiatives, data and AI, digital transformation, and organisational change. A Slack Certified Salesforce Partner, the team often centres their solutions on Slack and Salesforce. 'We use Slack every day to power our own work, and that firsthand experience shapes how we help organisations get the most out of Slack and Salesforce,' said Global Slack and Salesforce TMT Industry Leader, Christine McHone. With over 7,000 Slack users — including the entire sales organisation — they've become experts in the platform.

'When it comes to Slack and Salesforce, we're true power users,' said McHone. 'From foundational elements like channel structure to advanced features like lists, workflows, apps, Sales Elevate, and Agentforce, we're constantly pushing the boundaries.'

'Slack isn't just where we work — it's how we work.' Christine McHone Global Slack and Salesforce TMT Industry Leader, Slalom

Delivering real-time data to drive action with Salesforce channels

Like many teams, Slalom's sales reps spent a frustrating amount of time manually tracking and updating customer data in separate systems, which led to inefficiencies, delays, and missed opportunities. That is, until Slack Sales Elevate. By bringing CRM data directly into Slack, reps no longer need to make manual updates, and have access to real-time information right when and where they need it most — allowing them to focus on selling, not admin work.



‘We've been waiting for the moment when Salesforce really integrates in Slack — and it's finally here,' said McHone. ‘Instead of toggling between systems, chasing updates, or searching for information, teams have the right data, the right people, and the ability to take action, all in one place.'

Solving technical challenges across Slalom, Productivity Solutions Consultant Brett Stineman is a huge advocate of both Sales Elevate and Salesforce channels, which connect team conversations with corresponding Salesforce records like accounts and opportunities. ‘We were already creating channels for services work, but using Salesforce channels is so much better,' he said. ‘It automatically pulls in key info, eliminates toggling between Slack and Salesforce, and lets us update records right from the channel.'

They're also exploring how Sales Elevate can extend beyond sales, like using project end dates to proactively trigger CSAT surveys. ‘With Workflow Builder and Sales Elevate, we automatically send alerts to our delivery lead's Sales Elevate Home, along with our CSAT process and key links, ensuring we stay ahead of customer feedback,' said McHone.

From a client perspective, there's significant interest in using Salesforce channels for account management and services, particularly with Service Cloud. ‘One scenario involves swarming resolutions in designated L2-L3 topic channels,' said Stineman. ‘If a case isn't resolved within the support SLA or requires more attention, a specialist support rep can create a Salesforce channel, pulling in the right people to resolve the issue quickly.'

They've also tapped Slack Lists to level up efficiency. ‘Going beyond tracking actions from meetings or to-dos, we use Elevate notifications and workflows to populate lists — which means new opportunities are automatically assigned to the right team members,' said McHone. To ensure everyone benefits from these innovations, they have an internal Slack Community channel where they share best practices.

Looking ahead, Slalom is excited for intelligent agents to join the team to further streamline tasks, boost capabilities, and drive transformative change — both internally and for customers.

'Salesforce channels make the day-to-day easier: They reduce context-switching, provide real-time visibility, and bring the right leaders in earlier to find new opportunities.' Christine McHone Global Slack and Salesforce TMT Industry Leader, Slalom

A powerful foundation to launch proactive, dynamic agents

With Slack already established as Slalom's central hub for communication and collaboration, the team is now poised to deploy Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform. ‘What's especially powerful about Agentforce is that it allows Slalom to experiment and innovate on top of a strong foundation of Slack usage,' said McHone.

For example, Slalom has long relied on Slack's Workflow Builder to handle repetitive tasks and keep business moving—unlocking nearly $500K in annual value through automation. ‘You want to improve processes and maximise time, which is where Slack's Workflow Builder shines,' said Slalom's Slack Practice Lead Jason Doerck.

Agentforce takes this a step further by introducing intelligent capabilities. ‘Beyond static workflows, Agentforce is dynamic,' said Doerck. ‘An agent wants to be proactive: Like a real teammate, the more you interact with it, the more data it has, the better it's going to know what you want — and react accordingly.' Take system errors: While a workflow would simply send an alert, agents can analyse trends, understand the context of errors, suggest possible fixes, and loop in the right people based on past involvement. ‘We're already capturing all this data in Slack, and now, with Agentforce, we're using it to drive the business forward,' said Doerck.

'The team is already experimenting and building Agentforce agents, deploying them in Slack, and seeing the possibilities firsthand. It's incredible how this technology integrates with everything we already use, empowering us to take things to the next level.' Brett Stineman Productivity Solutions Consultant, Slalom

Endless possibilities from a limitless Agentforce workforce

By leveraging intelligent agents, Slalom is revolutionising both customer support and internal workflows. For a restaurant tech client, TouchBistro, who aimed to improve employee and customer experience by helping teams get things right the first time, Slalom partnered with them to build Tabitha, a knowledge agent. Instead of manually searching Salesforce and other sources, employees can invoke Tabitha in Slack for relevant answers with context for follow-up. 'Our teams already relied on Slack for real-time answers, making it an ideal testing and training ground,' said Chief Customer Officer at TouchBistro, Bree McKibbon. Employees across departments use Tabitha daily, while SMEs refine responses via emoji-based feedback — boosting accuracy by 13 points in just 10 days.

Internally, Slalom's teams are excited to pilot an RFP agent available directly within Slack. This agent could gather responses from their knowledge repository and surface previous delivery content from past engagements, making it easier to reuse successful strategies and materials. 'An RFP agent will slash manual, repetitive tasks and reclaim countless hours,' said Stineman.

The team at Slalom believes that the possibilities with agents in Slack are truly endless. 'It's the next level of collaboration: Humans working alongside agents to move work forward,' said McHone. The team's experience ensures that their customers' AI journeys are in the best hands. 'At Slalom, we don't just lead; we set the standard.'