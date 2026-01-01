On your desktop, you can adjust your zoom level in Slack to make text display larger or smaller. The fastest way to adjust your zoom level is to use a keyboard shortcut:

Mac Windows/Linux Zoom in ⌘ + Ctrl + Zoom out ⌘ - Ctrl -



Change your zoom preference

From the desktop app, you can adjust your zoom level preference. If you’re using Slack in a browser, you won’t see this option in your preferences, but you can use the keyboard shortcut above instead.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Click Accessibility. Under Zoom, select your zoom level.

Tip: While the zoom-level preference isn’t available for the Slack mobile apps, the app display will adjust to match the font size that you choose in your device settings.