Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Change how messages are displayed
When using Slack on your desktop, you can adjust how your messages are displayed by choosing a theme and selecting additional display options if you like.
Clean vs. compact theme
By default, Slack uses the Clean theme. If you’d like to see more messages at once, you can switch to the compact theme instead.
Clean theme
The clean
theme displays member profile photos beside their messages.
Compact theme
The compact
theme uses less white space between messages and hides member profile photos.
Change your message display preferences
Desktop
Mobile
- Click your profile picture.
-
Select Preferences.
-
Click Messages & media in the left sidebar.
- Choose either Clean or Compact.
Manage additional options
You can adjust other message-related display settings under Additional options:
- Display information about who is currently typing a message
- Show times with 24-hour clock
- Display colour swatches next to hexadecimal values
It's not currently possible to change message display from the Slack mobile apps, but the app display will scale to match the font size that you set in your device settings.
Want to change your font size? You can adjust your zoom level in Slack to increase or decrease the size of your text. However, it's not possible to change the font.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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