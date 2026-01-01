Slack keyboard shortcuts
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ , (Mac) and Ctrl , (Windows/Linux) from Slack on your desktop, or read on for a complete list.
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ö (Mac) and Ctrl ö (Windows/Linux) from Slack on your desktop, or read on for a complete list.
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ / (Mac) and Ctrl / (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ・ (Mac) and Ctrl ・ (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ ' (Mac) and Ctrl ' (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.
Move through Slack seamlessly by using our keyboard shortcuts. You can view a list of keyboard shortcuts in Slack by pressing ⌘ à (Mac) and Ctrl à (Windows/Linux), or read on for a complete list.
What to expect
- Shortcuts marked with a single asterisk (*) may differ from what’s listed if your keyboard is configured for a language other than English.
- Shortcuts marked with a double asterisk (**) only work on the Slack desktop app.
- It’s not currently possible to set customised keyboard shortcuts for Slack.
Tip: For more information on keyboard accessibility, visit Navigate Slack with your keyboard. Or learn more about using Slack with a screen reader.
Slack basics
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Compose a new message
|
⌘ N
⌘ Shift K
|Unsend a message
|⌘ Z
|Set your status
|⌘ Shift Y
|Open your preferences**
|⌘ ,
|Resize the left sidebar†
|← or →
|Hide the right sidebar
|⌘ .
|Create a new canvas
|⌘ Shift N
|Upload a file**
|⌘ O
|View all downloaded files
|⌘ Shift J
|Create a new snippet
|⌘ Shift Enter
|Add an emoji reaction to a message*
|
⌘ Shift `
⌘ Shift #
⌘ Shift \
⌘ Shift _
⌘ Shift ¡
⌘ Shift à
⌘ Shift 、
|Start a search
|⌘ G
|Search in the current conversation
|⌘ F
|Start, join, leave or end a huddle
|⌘ Shift H
|Toggle mute on a huddle
|⌘ Shift Space
|Open Help
|F1
|Toggle full-screen view
|Ctrl ⌘ F
|Close window
|⌘ W
|Reopen last closed window
|⌘ Shift W
|Open the People view
|⌘ Shift E
|Quit Slack**
|⌘ Q
|Action
|Shortcut
|Compose a new message
|
Ctrl N
Ctrl Shift K
|Unsend a message
|Ctrl Z
|Set your status
|Ctrl Shift Y
|Open your preferences**
|Ctrl ,
|Resize the left sidebar†
|← or →
|Hide the right sidebar
|Ctrl .
|Create a new canvas
|Ctrl Shift N
|Upload a file**
|Ctrl O
|View all downloaded files
|Ctrl Shift J
|Create a new snippet
|Ctrl Shift Enter
|Add an emoji reaction to a message*
|
Ctrl Shift `
Ctrl Shift #
Ctrl Shift \
Ctrl Shift _
Ctrl Shift ¡
Ctrl Shift à
Ctrl Shift 、
|Start a search
|Ctrl G
|Search in the current conversation
|Ctrl F
|Start, join, leave or end a huddle
|Ctrl Shift H
|Toggle mute on a huddle
|Ctrl Shift Space
|Toggle full-screen view
|F11
|Close window
|Ctrl W
|Reopen last closed window
|Ctrl Shift W
|Open the People view
|Ctrl Shift E
|Quit Slack**
|Ctrl Q
*This shortcut may vary by keyboard.
**This shortcut only works on the Slack desktop app.
†Use F6 to move focus to this section first.
Navigate conversations and messages
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Jump to the most recent unread message in a conversation
|⌘ J**
|Jump to previous unread channel or direct message (DM)
|Option Shift ↑
|Jump to next unread channel or DM
|Option Shift ↓
|Jump to previous channel or DM in the sidebar
|Option ↑
|Jump to next channel or DM in the sidebar
|Option ↓
|Go back in history
|⌘ [
|Go forwards in history
|⌘ ]
|Open the Home view
|Ctrl 1
|Browse DMs
|⌘ Shift K
|Open the Activity view**
|⌘ Shift M
|Open the More view
|Ctrl 0
|Open the Threads view**
|⌘ Shift T
|Browse channels**
|⌘ Shift L
|Open conversation details
|⌘ Shift I
|Move focus to the next section
|F6
|Move focus to the previous section
|Shift F6
|Expand or collapse all sidebar sections
|Option Click
|Action
|Shortcut
|Jump to a conversation
|
Ctrl K
Ctrl T**
|Jump to the most recent unread message in a conversation
|Ctrl J**
|Jump to previous unread channel or direct message (DM)
|Alt Shift ↑
|Jump to next unread channel or DM
|Alt Shift ↓
|Jump to previous channel or DM in the sidebar
|Alt ↑
|Jump to next channel or DM in the sidebar
|Alt ↓
|Go back in history
|Alt ←
|Go forwards in history
|Alt →
|Open the Home view
|Ctrl Shift 1
|Browse DMs
|Ctrl Shift 2
|Open the Activity view**
|Ctrl Shift M
|Open the More view
|Ctrl Shift 0
|Open the Threads view**
|Ctrl Shift T
|Browse channels**
|Ctrl Shift L
|Open conversation details
|Ctrl Shift I
|Move focus to the next section
|F6
|Move focus to the previous section
|Shift F6
|Expand or collapse all sidebar sections
|Alt Click
**This shortcut only works on the Slack desktop app.
Mark messages read or unread
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Mark all messages in current conversation as read
|Esc
|Mark all messages as read
|Shift Esc
|Mark a message as unread
|Option Click
|Action
|Shortcut
|Mark all messages in current conversation as read
|Esc
|Mark all messages as read
|Shift Esc
|Mark a message as unread
|Alt Click
Navigate unread messages
To catch up on what you missed in Slack, you can navigate your All unread (messages) view by using these shortcuts:
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open the All unread view
|⌘ Shift A
|Move between messages
|↑ or ↓
|Mark a message as unread
|Option Click
|Mark a group of messages as read
|Esc
|Open or collapse a group of messages
|← or →
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open the All unread view
|Ctrl Shift A
|Move between messages
|↑ or ↓
|Mark a message as unread
|Alt Click
|Mark a group of messages as read
|Esc
|Open or collapse a group of messages
|← or →
Switch workspaces
If you're signed in to more than one workspace, you can switch between them.
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Expand or collapse the workspace switcher
|⌘ Shift S
|Switch to previous workspace
|Ctrl Shift Tab
|Switch to next workspace
|Ctrl Tab
|Switch to a specific workspace (hover over a workspace icon in the left sidebar of the Slack desktop app to see its assigned number)
|⌘ [number]
|Action
|Shortcut
|Expand or collapse the workspace switcher
|Ctrl Shift S
|Switch to previous workspace
|Ctrl Shift Tab
|Switch to next workspace
|Ctrl Tab
|Switch to a specific workspace (see assigned number under the workspace icon in the left sidebar of the Slack desktop app)
|Ctrl [number]
Switch tabs
Switch between the tabs in your navigation bar with these shortcuts:
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Switch to the previous tab
|Ctrl Page up
|Switch to the next tab
|Ctrl Page down
|Switch to a specific tab (hold Ctrl to see a tab’s assigned number in the navigation bar)
|Ctrl [number]
|Action
|Shortcut
|Switch to the previous tab
|Ctrl Page up
|Switch to the next tab
|Ctrl Page down
|Switch to a specific tab (hold Ctrl to see a tab’s assigned number in the navigation bar)
|Shift Ctrl [number]
Take actions on messages
You can right-click any message to reveal the common actions menu, or when focused on a message, use these one-key shortcuts to quickly take actions:
|Action
|Shortcut
|Edit a message that you sent
|E
|Delete a message that you sent
|Delete
|Open or reply to a thread
|T or →
|Forward a message
|F
|Pin or unpin a message
|P
|Save a message (or remove a message from Saved)
|A
|Mark all messages above the one in focus as unread
|U
|Create a reminder about a message
|M
|Add an emoji reaction to a message
|R
Tip: By default, pressing the ↑ up arrow key from the message field lets you edit the last message that you sent. You can adjust this preference so that pressing ↑ moves focus to the last visible message in a conversation instead.
Format messages
Make sure that your cursor is in the message field to perform these shortcuts.
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Select text to beginning of current line
|Shift ↑
|Select text to end of current line
|Shift ↓
|Create a new line
|Shift Enter
|Bold selected text
|⌘ B
|Italicise selected text
|⌘ I
|Underline selected text
|⌘ U
|Cross out selected text (strikethrough)
|⌘ Shift X
|Hyperlink selected text
|⌘ Shift U
|Quote selected text
|⌘ Shift 9
|Code selected text
|⌘ Shift C
|Codeblock selected text
|⌘ Alt Shift C
|Format selected text as a bulleted list
|⌘ Shift 8
|Format selected text as a numbered list
|⌘ Shift 7
|Apply markdown formatting
|⌘ Shift F
|Undo formatting
|⌘ Z
Tip: If a link is copied to your clipboard, you can use the ⌘ V shortcut to hyperlink selected text.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Select text to beginning of current line
|Shift ↑
|Select text to end of current line
|Shift ↓
|Create a new line
|Shift Enter
|Bold selected text
|Ctrl B
|Italicise selected text
|Ctrl I
|Cross out selected text (strikethrough)
|Ctrl Shift X
|Hyperlink selected text
|Ctrl Shift U
|Quote selected text
|Ctrl Shift 9
|Code selected text
|Ctrl Shift C
|Codeblock selected text
|Ctrl Alt Shift C
|Format selected text as a bulleted list
|Ctrl Shift 8
|Format selected text as a numbered list
|Ctrl Shift 7
|Apply markdown formatting
|Ctrl Shift F
|Undo formatting
|Ctrl Z
|Add an emoji reaction to a message*
|
Ctrl Shift `
Ctrl Shift #
Ctrl Shift \
Ctrl Shift _
Ctrl Shift ¡
Ctrl Shift à
Ctrl Shift 、
Tip: If a link is copied to your clipboard, you can use the CtrlV shortcut to hyperlink selected text.
*This shortcut may vary by keyboard.
Format text in a canvas
Format text in a canvas using the message shortcuts above, or you can make canvas-specific formatting changes with these shortcuts:
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|Format selected text as paragraph
|⌘ Option 0
|Format selected text as big heading
|⌘ Option 1
|Format selected text as medium heading
|⌘ Option 2
|Format selected text as a small heading
|⌘ Option 3
|Format selected text as checklist
|⌘ Shift 0
|Format selected text as a bulleted list
|⌘ Shift 8
|Format selected text as a numbered list
|⌘ Shift 7
|Toggle heading and list styles
|Ctrl `
|Action
|Shortcut
|Format selected text as paragraph
|Ctrl Alt 0
|Format selected text as big heading
|Ctrl Alt 1
|Format selected text as medium heading
|Ctrl Alt 2
|Format selected text as a small heading
|Ctrl Alt 3
|Format selected text as checklist
|Ctrl Shift 0
|Format selected text as a bulleted list
|Ctrl Shift 8
|Format selected text as a numbered list
|Ctrl Shift 7
|Toggle heading and list styles
|Ctrl `
Navigate a canvas
When you’re working in a canvas, use these shortcuts to navigate and edit your content:
Mac
Windows/Linux
|Action
|Shortcut
|View comment thread
|⌘ Option T
|Show reader or edit view
|⌘ Option R
|Open context menu
|⌘ Shift /
|Find text in the canvas
|⌘ F
|Find next
|⌘ G
|Find previous
|⌘ Shift G
|Find and replace
|⌘ Shift H
|Copy anchor link to section
|Ctrl Option Q
|Undo last action
|⌘ Z
|Redo last action
|⌘ Shift Z
|Move item in a formatted list up
|⌘ Option ↑
|Move item in a formatted list down
|⌘ Option ↓
|Action
|Shortcut
|View comment thread
|Ctrl Alt T
|Show reader or edit view
|Ctrl Alt R
|Open context menu
|Shift F10
|Find text in the canvas
|Ctrl F
|Find next
|Ctrl G
|Find previous
|Ctrl Shift G
|Find and replace
|Ctrl Shift H
|Copy anchor link to section
|Ctrl Alt Q
|Undo last action
|Ctrl Z
|Redo last action
|Ctrl Shift Z
|Move item in a formatted list up
|Ctrl Alt ↑
|Move item in a formatted list down
|Ctrl Alt ↓