Google Analytics Insights is the simplest way to integrate: :zap: Google Analytics 4

:zap: Plausible

:zap: Google Analytics (UA)

:zap: Google Ads

:zap: Google Search Console

:zap: Facebook Ads

:zap: Shopify into Slack and Email. Instantly get automated reports and alerts, sent directly to the channels you specify. Choose from a set of pre-made templates with the most popular metrics or create your own reports and what you want to monitor from scratch. Key features:

:rocket: Full support of GA4 including all goals, events, and custom metrics

:rocket: All your Plausible data in Slack including custom metrics

:rocket: Facebook Ads and Google Ads integration, get updates on your campaigns straight to Slack with daily and weekly ad reports. Daily monitoring of key metrics such as ad spend will keep you on target

:rocket: Track position changes on your SEO with Google Search console

:rocket: Shopify integration to keep you updated with your store’s performance. Get Shopify reports on your specific store metrics.

:rocket: Daily or hourly monitoring to give you peace of mind 24/7. Enhanced by AI to learn the patterns of data driving your business

:rocket: Advanced report builder to give you the power to easily customize your reports to suit the exact needs of your business

:rocket: Support for agencies. Get agency reports for your team and clients, and manage your accounts easily in one place