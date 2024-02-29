Google Analytics Insights

Data retention policy
Each time your marketing metrics need to be accessed, your data is accessed only at that time and is not stored in our system. Some images of graphs are saved for 7 days to allow you to see the data historically for a short period of time, images are deleted after 7 days.
Data is destroyed as soon as it is used (eg. in the case of report and alert rendering)
Data archiving and removal policy
Freevolut LTD trading as GA-Insights will delete all associated data on request. Please contact team@ga-insights.com. Deleting your account using our website will have the same effect.
Data storage policy
Freevolut LTD trading as GA-Insights will retain all data in accordance with GDPR. For more information please see:
We store your data in our systems for as long as you are a customer or user. This is until you decide to delete your account, or request deletion.
For data being sent to 3rd parties such as Slack, Teams, and Email the data is created in memory, is sent to your tool and is immediately destroyed.
No sensitive data is permanently stored on our systems.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
All user data is stored on Microsoft Azure CosmosDB instances. All sensitive Google Analytics data is destroyed post-transit (ie - once data is delivered to Slack)
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no