Data retention policy

We keep your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes set out in our notices (see "How We Use Personal Data" in the applicable notice) or, if applicable, in accordance with the relevant terms in an agreement between you and Smartsheet. We will keep your personal data longer if required for tax or accounting purposes, to ensure we would be able to defend or raise a claim, to resolve disputes, enforce our contractual rights, or where we have a legitimate need - though we will generally not keep personal data for longer than seven years following the last date of communication with you. Where personal data is no longer required, we anonymize or dispose of it in a secure manner.