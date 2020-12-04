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Smartsheet

More ways to use Smartsheet in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Smartsheet to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Smartsheet:

Smartsheet response collection

Request information in a form and add it to a Smartsheet from Slack

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions