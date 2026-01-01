Slack offers several ways to pay for a Pro or Business+ plan. In addition to direct payment methods like credit cards, your workspace may be eligible to pay by invoice. Read on for more details, and send us a note if you have additional questions.

Tip: As a Workspace Owner, you can switch your payment method or manage billing details any time on the Billing page.



Pay by credit card

For monthly or annual billing, you can use a credit card to pay for Slack. Only the Workspace Owner or the person who upgraded the workspace can manage credit card details.

Accepted credit cards

U.S. and Canada American Express

Diners

Discover

JCB

Maestro*

MasterCard

Visa Outside of U.S. and Canada American Express

JCB

Maestro*

MasterCard

Visa *Cards must have 16 digits and a CVV.

Pay by ACH

Workspaces based in the United States can pay for Slack with a US bank account. At checkout, you can connect your bank account to Slack to make payments via ACH for plans billed monthly or annually.



Pay with Apple Pay For a fast and secure checkout option, workspaces based in the United States or Canada can pay using Apple Pay.



Pay with SEPA Direct Debit

Workspaces that want to pay in euros may be eligible to use SEPA Direct Debit (SDD) to pay for Slack. SDD is available in the European Union member states as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Albania, Andorra, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, San Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Vatican City State.

There is a €50,000 euro limit on transactions using SEPA Direct Debit.



Pay by invoice

Some workspaces can use self-serve invoices to pay for Slack via check or direct deposit.

Invoices are emailed to Workspace Owners and to any billing contacts. At this time, we can’t complete vendor or payment forms, upload invoices to portals, or make manual revisions.

If you're a Workspace Owner, you can choose to pay by invoice if your workspace meets the following criteria:

You pay for Slack annually.

Your workspace has at least 3 active members.

Your workspace has at least 58 members on the Pro plan or at least 28 members on the Business+ plan. (On discounted plans, excluding Slack for Education, your invoice must be equivalent to a minimum of $5,000 US Dollars.)

Note: Keep in mind that you’ll be charged a remittance fee when paying by invoice.