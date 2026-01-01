The Slack for Nonprofits program offers free or discounted plan upgrades to eligible organizations. Here are the details:

Pro Plan: We offer workspaces with 250 or fewer members a free upgrade, and an 85% discount for workspaces above that size.

We offer workspaces with 250 or fewer members a free upgrade, and an 85% discount for workspaces above that size. Business+ Plan: We offer workspaces of any size an 85% discount.

💡 See our pricing guide to learn about features on these paid plans.

Note: We're happy to extend the Slack for Nonprofits discount to qualifying workspaces on Slack Enterprise plans for deployments of 1,000+ members in an organization. Please contact us to learn more.



Who qualifies

We welcome applications from organizations that hold a valid charitable status with either the IRS (in the United States), a local tax service/charity commission, or a local TechSoup Global partner.

Also, your organization must not be any of the following:

A legislative or political activity organization

A church, association of churches, or other religious organization

A school, college, faculty group, alumni group, fraternity or sorority, school or college athletic association, financial student aid provider, or student housing group*

A government office

An organization that attempts to influence public opinion

A hospital, organization involved with health insurance or group health plans, or a related organization

A private grant-making, independent, or operating foundation

*Educational organizations may be eligible for ourSlack for Education program

Additionally, your organization may not do any of the following:

Discriminate on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, political affiliation or beliefs, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression

Promote a particular religious affiliation, dogma, or doctrine as part of its mission or in exchange for its services (being affiliated with a religious organization is not in itself disqualifying)



How to apply

If your organization is not using Slack yet, you’ll first need to create a workspace. If you’re already using Slack, a Workspace Owner can submit an application.

When you’re ready, fill out the Slack for Nonprofits application form. If you have more than one workspace, submit an application for each one you'd like to request a discount for. We'll ask you to provide the following details about your organization:

Legal name

Location

Website

Brief description of what you're all about



Tax exemption requirements

Once you’ve submitted your application, complete this checklist:

*United States only



The review process

So that we can provide upgrades to eligible workspaces, Slack partners with TechSoup, a service that helps review and validate nonprofit and charity status.

If your application isn’t approved, you’re welcome to apply in the future if the charitable status of your organization changes. In the meantime, you’re welcome to continue using Slack on the Free plan for as long as you’d like.

A note about our review process

While everyone can use Slack, not every organization may meet our eligibility requirements to qualify for this program. Slack sets these guidelines and determines an organization’s qualification at our sole discretion. We reserve the right to grant or deny an organization’s application or participation at any time, for any reason, and to supplement or amend our eligibility guidelines at any time.



Billing changes

If you’ve been approved for the Slack for Nonprofits program — congrats! You’ll receive an email confirmation and we’ll apply your free upgrade or discount within three days.

Note: We do not offer refunds for subscription fees paid prior to being approved for the Slack for Nonprofits program.