The Slack for Charities programme offers free or discounted subscription upgrades to eligible organisations. Here are the details:

Pro subscription: We offer workspaces with 250 or fewer members a free upgrade, and an 85% discount for workspaces above that size.

We offer workspaces with 250 or fewer members a free upgrade, and an 85% discount for workspaces above that size. Business+ subscription: We offer workspaces of any size an 85% discount.

💡 See our pricing guide to learn about features on these paid subscriptions.

Note: We’re happy to extend the Slack for Charities discount to qualifying workspaces on Slack Enterprise subscriptions for deployments of 1,000+ members in an organisation. Please contact us to learn more.



Who qualifies

We welcome applications from organisations that hold a valid charitable status with either the IRS (in the United States), a local tax service/charity commission or a local TechSoup Global partner.

Your organisation must not be any of the following:

A legislative or political organisation

A church, association of churches or other religious organisation

A school, college, faculty group, alumni group, fraternity or sorority, school or college athletic association, financial student aid provider or student housing group*

A government office

An organisation that attempts to influence public opinion

A hospital, an organisation involved with health insurance or group health plans or a related organisation

A private grant-making, independent or operating foundation

*Educational organisations may be eligible for ourSlack for Education programme

Additionally, your organisation may not do any of the following:

Discriminate on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, political affiliation or beliefs, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression

Promote a particular religious affiliation, dogma or doctrine as part of its mission or in exchange for its services (being affiliated with a religious organisation is not disqualifying in itself)



How to apply

If your organisation is not using Slack yet, you’ll first need to create a workspace. If you’re already using Slack, a workspace owner can submit an application.

When you’re ready, fill out the Slack for Charities application form. If you have more than one workspace, submit an application for each one that you'd like to request a discount for. We'll ask you to provide the following details about your organisation:

Legal name

Location

Website

Brief description of what you're all about



Tax exemption requirements

Once you’ve submitted your application, complete this checklist:

*United States only



The review process

So that we can provide upgrades to eligible workspaces, Slack has partnered with TechSoup, a service that helps to review and validate not-for-profit and charitable status.

If your application isn’t approved, you’re welcome to apply in the future if the charitable status of your organisation changes. In the meantime, you’re welcome to continue to use Slack on the Free subscription for as long as you’d like.

A note about our review process

While everyone can use Slack, not every organisation may meet our eligibility requirements to qualify for this programme. Slack sets these guidelines and determines an organisation’s qualification at our sole discretion. We reserve the right to grant or deny an organisation’s application or participation at any time, for any reason, and to supplement or amend our eligibility guidelines at any time.



Billing changes

If you’ve been approved for the Slack for Charities programme — congratulations! You’ll receive an email confirmation and we’ll apply your free upgrade or discount within three days.

Note: We do not offer refunds for subscription fees paid prior to being approved for the Slack for Charities programme.