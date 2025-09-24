OpenAI Codex

Data retention policy
For ChatGPT Plus and Pro accounts, OpenAI will retain your Personal Data for only as long as we need in order to provide our Services to you, or for other legitimate business purposes such as resolving disputes, safety and security reasons, or complying with our legal obligations. How long we retain Personal Data will depend on a number of factors, such as:
Our purpose for processing the data (such as whether we need to retain the data to provide our Services);
The amount, nature, and sensitivity of the information;
The potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure;
Any legal requirements that we are subject to.
You can find our up-to-date Privacy Policy and information about data controls at privacy.openai.com.
The above does not apply to Enterprise and Business customers. They should consult their Data Processing Addendum at https://openai.com/policies/data-processing-addendum/ for complete details.
Data archiving and removal policy
Slack messages that form the request to Codex and relevant context are stored as part of the applicable Codex task. Data from Pro and Plus users is deleted within 30 days after account deletion. You can find our up-to-date Privacy Policy and information about data controls at privacy.openai.com.
Business customers can delete tasks via admin tools.
Data storage policy
We implement commercially reasonable technical, administrative, and organizational measures designed to protect Personal Data from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. We encrypt all data at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+), and use strict access controls to limit who can access data. Our security team has an on-call rotation that has 24/7/365 coverage and is paged in case of any potential security incident.
More information about our security and privacy commitments is available at https://openai.com/security-and-privacy/ and https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT-5 Codex from OpenAI
LLM retention settings
See above data retention policy
LLM data tenancy policy
See above data tenancy policy
LLM data residency policy
See above data residency policy