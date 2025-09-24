OpenAI Codex

For ChatGPT Plus and Pro accounts, OpenAI will retain your Personal Data for only as long as we need in order to provide our Services to you, or for other legitimate business purposes such as resolving disputes, safety and security reasons, or complying with our legal obligations. How long we retain Personal Data will depend on a number of factors, such as: Our purpose for processing the data (such as whether we need to retain the data to provide our Services); The amount, nature, and sensitivity of the information; The potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure; Any legal requirements that we are subject to. You can find our up-to-date Privacy Policy and information about data controls at privacy.openai.com. The above does not apply to Enterprise and Business customers. They should consult their Data Processing Addendum at

for complete details.