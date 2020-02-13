Datadog is based in the United States. By accessing or using the Services or otherwise providing information to us, you understand that your information will be subject to processing, transfer and storage in and to the U.S. where you may not have the same rights and protections as you do under local law. In connection with Datadog’s processing of personal data it receives in the U.S. from the European Union (“EU Data”), Datadog participates in, and complies with, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework (collectively, the “Frameworks”) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States. Datadog has certified to the Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles. Datadog is committed to subjecting all EU Data, in reliance on the Frameworks, to the Frameworks’ applicable Principles. For purposes of enforcing compliance with the Frameworks, Datadog is subject to the investigatory and enforcement authority of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. If there is any conflict between the terms in this privacy policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit