Data retention policy
For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down). Generally speaking, “full resolution” electronic information transmitted or received by you in relation to your use of the Service (which may include PII) will be retained for a rolling 12-month look-back period, after which such information may be aggregated on the basis of a one-minute resolution for the duration of the service period and any tail period. In addition, we may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at help@datadoghq.com.
Subject to the terms of their agreements with us, Customers may deactivate their accounts by emailing us at help@datadoghq.com, but note that we may retain certain personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations or for legitimate business purposes, such as to resolve disputes or enforce our agreements. We may also retain cached or archived copies of personal information for a certain period of time.
If you are an individual with whom one of our customers interacts with respect to the Services (e.g., an employee of a customer), as noted above, you should direct any requests regarding access, modification or deletion of personal information to the applicable customer.
Data storage policy
Datadog is based in the United States. By accessing or using the Services or otherwise providing information to us, you understand that your information will be subject to processing, transfer and storage in and to the U.S. where you may not have the same rights and protections as you do under local law.
In connection with Datadog’s processing of personal data it receives in the U.S. from the European Union (“EU Data”), Datadog participates in, and complies with, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework (collectively, the “Frameworks”) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States. Datadog has certified to the Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles. Datadog is committed to subjecting all EU Data, in reliance on the Frameworks, to the Frameworks’ applicable Principles. For purposes of enforcing compliance with the Frameworks, Datadog is subject to the investigatory and enforcement authority of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. If there is any conflict between the terms in this privacy policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov/.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Bits AI uses Open AI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4 and GPT-4o LLM models
LLM retention settings
All LLM data resides in Datadog's systems.
LLM data tenancy policy
In Datadog we logically store data on our systems by customer organization, which means that data for one customer is not combined with data from another customer. We never comingle data across customer organizations when interacting with an LLM.
LLM data residency policy
All LLM data resides in Datadog's systems.