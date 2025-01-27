Data retention policy
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Amazon Q Developer, for as long as it is required in order to fulfill the relevant purposes as may be required by law (including for tax and accounting purposes), or as otherwise communicated to you. How long we retain specific personal information varies depending on the purpose for its use, and we will delete your personal information in accordance with applicable law. More information about our Privacy Policy can be found here: https://aws.amazon.com/privacy/.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted automatically when you delete Amazon Q Developer in chat applications configurations from the management console, and it is scheduled for deletion when accounts are closed in accordance with our documentation.
Data storage policy
The AWS global infrastructure is built around AWS Regions and Availability Zones. AWS Regions provide multiple physically separated and isolated Availability Zones, which are connected with low-latency, high-throughput, and highly redundant networking. With Availability Zones, you can design and operate applications and databases that automatically fail over between Availability Zones without interruption. Availability Zones are more highly available, fault tolerant, and scalable than traditional single or multiple data center infrastructures. Amazon Q Developer in chat applications is a global service and can be used in all commercial AWS Regions.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Amazon Q is built on Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building generative AI applications that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and leading AI companies.
LLM data residency policy