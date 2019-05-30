Opsgenie for Alert Management

Opsgenie is a modern incident management platform which empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Opsgenie provides the tools needed to design actionable alerts, manage on-call schedules and escalations, and orchestrate communication & collaboration during incident resolution process. Opsgenie has a native bi-directional integration with Slack for alert management. This enables teams to work with Opsgenie alerts and schedules directly within Slack. The integration is very powerful and easy to configure: Notifications for Opsgenie alerts go right into the the appropriate Slack channel. In turn, Slack users can track the alert lifecycle activities through their resolution and take actions such as acknowledging, closing or assigning these alerts from the channel with just a button click.