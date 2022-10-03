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GitLab

More ways to use GitLab in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like GitLab to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for GitLab:

New Gitlab issue

Fill out a form in Slack to create a new GitLab issue

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions