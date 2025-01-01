See what Slack and Zoom can do together
Simplify communication with the collective power of collaboration in Slack and seamless video conferencing from Zoom.
Set up meetings with ease
Quickly launch or join a Zoom meeting straight from where you’re already working in Slack.
Stay on schedule with smart calendar integrations
Join Zoom meetings instantly with Slack’s apps for Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar. Both apps automatically notify you of upcoming meetings in Slack.
Speed up team collaboration
Automatically share Zoom meeting details and recordings with attendees in Slack, no matter your platform, location or device.