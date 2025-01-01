An image showing Slack and Zoom as partners

See what Slack and Zoom can do together

Simplify communication with the collective power of collaboration in Slack and seamless video conferencing from Zoom.

Set up meetings with ease

Quickly launch or join a Zoom meeting straight from where you’re already working in Slack.

Integrate Slack and Zoom with various calendar apps

Stay on schedule with smart calendar integrations

Join Zoom meetings instantly with Slack’s apps for Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar. Both apps automatically notify you of upcoming meetings in Slack.

Automatically share Zoom meeting details and recordings

Speed up team collaboration

Automatically share Zoom meeting details and recordings with attendees in Slack, no matter your platform, location or device.

Get more out of Slack and Zoom

Unlocking collaboration
Report

Unlocking collaboration: Making software work better together

Slack platforms
Blog

How Slack’s platform keeps teams productive, wherever they are

Slack, Zoom and Hubspot connected
Customer story

How HubSpot’s remote teams stay seamlessly connected

Welcome to where the future works

