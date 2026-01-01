Commvault Turns a Complex Internal Tech Stack Into a Connected Experience

About Commvault

Innovating at the intersection of data resilience and modern work

A global technology company headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault Systems, Inc., specializes in enterprise data protection and cyber resilience. Known for uniquely unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery on one platform, Commvault helps organizations manage and recover data and applications across complex hybrid and cloud environments.

The challenge

Unifying a complex internal tech landscape under one vision

When Ha Hoang joined Commvault as Chief Information Officer in 2025, she saw an opportunity to create stronger connections across the company’s tools and systems. Teams were productive but often worked in separate applications, which made collaboration and access to information less seamless than it could be. Hoang set out to create a more unified way of working — one that would enhance efficiency and speed innovation.

“We were looking for platforms that would bring our current technical landscape together and harmonize our tech stack,” she said. “We wanted to reimagine our user experience as a connected operating system where teams are logging into a single platform.”

“When you have massive platforms like Salesforce or Dynamics, working on them in silos is a heavy lift. Slack lets us unify that experience while we modernize in the background.” Ha Hoang CIO, Commvault

How Commvault works better with Slack

Creating a single front door for collaboration and operations

Laying the foundation for connected work

Commvault began its Slack journey with a four-week, 100-user proof-of-concept. About 80% of the executive team joined the pilot, and feedback quickly shifted from cautious curiosity to full endorsement.

Employees responded positively to Slack’s intuitive design and ability to organize work through channels and threads. Many described Slack as faster, more collaborative, and better for community building compared to their previous tools. Eighty-three percent of users said it was easier to find people and information in Slack, and 72% agreed it improved access to company-wide information. Nearly 90% used the desktop app, and more than 60% also used mobile, showing strong engagement and adoption across devices.

It was also important for Commvault to have seamless integrations between Slack and popular tools often used in the enterprise, including Power BI and SharePoint. Integrating these apps and enabling Slack enterprise search allows Commvault to surface insights directly in the flow of work, providing context around the data and empowering teams to take action instantly without switching between tools. With more than 200 integrations in use, Commvault’s most popular Slack apps include Outlook Calendar, OneDrive/SharePoint, Zoom, and Slack for Outlook Email.

The company sees Slack and brands like Microsoft coexisting as part of a stronger, more flexible stack that connects people and workflows across the organization — while giving teams the freedom to use the tools that work best for them.

Building a unified experience for the future

The IT organization, led by Hoang, sees Slack as the connective layer for work across

departments. Alerts can go straight into Slack, where teams can manage incidents and complete root cause analysis together.

This model of keeping people, systems, and communication in one place extends to sales and operations. Slack helps simplify the sales experience by connecting data and actions across Salesforce and other systems, reducing the time spent switching tools.

“The fastest path for us to modernize and adopt new capabilities without having to change all of our big core systems was Slack. I didn’t have to touch my ERP or my CRM.” Ha Hoang CIO, Commvault

What’s next

Building toward a unified digital headquarters.

Commvault continues to expand Slack companywide. The next phase centers on bringing more automation and timely insights into everyday workflows, making it easier for teams to act quickly without switching tools. “I envision Slack as a digital headquarters that intelligently orchestrates our work,” said Hoang, describing a future where approvals, onboarding, and other core processes stay connected in one place as the organization evolves.