Customer Zero at Scale: See How Salesforce Uses Agentforce in Slack

Slack is our agentic operating system for work

At Salesforce, we’re making it easier for employees to get help from the teams they rely on to do their jobs — whether that’s Sales Ops, IT, HR, or anyone else. By streamlining how people ask for support, we’re helping every team move faster and stay focused on the work that matters.

How, you ask? The secret lies with digital labor.

Supplying our people with the best tools around for staying focused and moving quickly is nothing new. But as teams grow and expand, everyday tasks like getting help from IT or locating HR resources inevitably begin to slow.

Here’s the good news: Agentforce in Slack can help with all that.

By bringing AI-powered agents into the flow of work alongside your people, Slack empowers every employee, giving them personalized digital teammates who can answer questions, resolve issues, and automate work across functions.

Best of all, these agents don’t just surface content — they take action. Agents tap into enterprise systems, ground responses in real-time context from Data Cloud, and work alongside humans to deliver fast, effective support. Scaling your impact is easy when every employee has exactly what they need, right when they need it.

But this is just the beginning. With each new agentic use case, we’re seeing what’s possible when AI works shoulder to shoulder with employees — creating a more efficient, responsive, and intelligent workplace.

Developers save thousands of hours

Constantly answering questions and bouncing between tools mean engineers lose precious hours each and every day. Our Engineering Agent in Slack automates workflows, routes requests, and delivers accurate answers across core domains like development workflows, quality, performance, governance and more — so devs can spend more time focusing on high-impact work.

Projected to save our engineering team 275,000 hours annually. Read the blog.

Sellers pitch with confidence and close deals faster

Sales teams often lose valuable time searching for information and tailoring it for different audiences. With the Sales Agent, our reps can spin up polished, research-backed briefs in seconds — complete with account info, deal history, pricing, and competitive intel — right in Slack. It helps our teams move faster and focus on what matters most: our customers’ success.

Projected to save our sales team 203,000 hours annually. Read the blog.

IT deflects thousands of tickets per month with fast resolutions

Salesforce’s IT department handles a mountain of requests each month, supporting employees when they need new devices, tools, licenses, and more. By plugging in the Techforce IT Agent, our IT team has more time to focus specifically on complex issues that require human expertise.

Agentforce has reduced our average IT case handle time by 35%. Read the blog.

BaseCamp Agent streamlines employee support across the enterprise

Finding answers to HR or policy questions can be tough with information scattered across portals and apps. That’s why we built the BaseCamp Agent — to surface clear, trusted answers across universal topics like HR, IT and onboarding — and then connect our employees to the right resources or a human if needed. It’s now our most-used internal agent and a powerful first step to broader adoption.

Our #1 most highly used employee agent. Read the blog.