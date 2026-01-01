Sustainable Retailer Wolf & Badger Moves 3x Faster with Slack

About the customer

Redefining ethical retail through technology and human connection

Wolf & Badger is a global B Corp–certified marketplace for independent, sustainable brands. From its London and New York hubs, the company helps over 2,000 designers reach conscious consumers worldwide, powered by a small but mighty team that moves fast, stays creative, and champions ethical innovation in retail.

The challenge

Rapid global growth strained operations, transparency, and connection across teams

As Wolf & Badger scaled, its team grew from a handful of employees in London to more than 100 across the UK, US, and Europe. With that growth came new complexity: time zones, customer-care volume, and fragmented systems that slowed communication.

Beyond the internal challenges of scale, the company also faced mounting external pressures. The customer care team was navigating a backlog caused by a not-so-smooth CRM rollout — an issue that strained response times and visibility across global teams. At the same time, new tariff laws introduced high fees on international returns, forcing the team to rework key processes under pressure. Add to that unpredictable events, such as courier strikes, and coordination became even more critical.

Customer and Brand Experience Manager Georgina Kirkup said the team’s rapid expansion also exposed gaps in how information flowed. “We were growing fast, but conversations were scattered: some in email, some in tools only a few people could access,” she said. “That made it hard to stay reactive when things changed, which they do every day.”

Teams also juggled multiple platforms for project management, customer data, and shipping logistics. “We were relying on gut feel and email chains,” said Aida Ansah-Palmer, Senior Product Manager. “If a ticket or update slipped through the cracks, it could take hours to catch up.”

For a company that promises exceptional experiences to both brands and shoppers, speed and alignment were non-negotiable. Wolf & Badger needed a single digital workspace that could keep every technical, creative, and customer-facing team moving in sync.

“If Slack disappeared, it would be chaos.” Alasdair Bradley Operations Director, Wolf & Badger

How Wolf & Badger works better with Slack

Slack connects people, apps, and culture in one place

Connecting people and culture

Slack anchors Wolf & Badger’s day-to-day rhythm, linking 125 employees and partners across time zones. It powers everything from engineering releases to customer service, while nurturing a culture defined by openness and creativity.

“Slack helps us feel cohesive,” said Ansah-Palmer. “It’s how we build culture as much as how we build the website.” Channels dedicated to team rituals — like “Song Conga” Fridays, book clubs, and a steady stream of pet photos — keep the hybrid workforce connected.

For the customer care team, that same sense of belonging extends beyond borders. Through shared Slack Connect channels, the UK team collaborates daily with outsourced agents in the Philippines. “It’s our touch point every morning,” said Kirkup. “We’ve never met in person, but we’ve built amazing rapport.”

Streamlining work across teams

On the product and engineering teams, integrations with Jira, Asana, and Typeform turn Slack into a control center for releases and feedback. “We deliver two to three times faster than we would without Slack,” said Ansah-Palmer. “It’s our single source of truth. I can comment, assign, and release straight from Slack without switching tabs.”

Slack also helps the wider organization stay aligned. “From a new agent to George, our CEO, anyone can jump into a Slack thread,” said Kirkup. “It keeps us open, human, and fast.”

Staying organized and focused

As the company grows, Slack’s organizational capabilities are essential. Its channel-based structure keeps information accessible and conversations easy to navigate. “I know big restaurant groups in London that run everything on WhatsApp,” said Kirkup. “It’s not secure, and it’s crazy messy. You can’t find anything. Slack keeps it all structured and searchable, so nothing gets lost in the noise.”

That structure supports individual productivity, too. Laura Sanchidrián, Head of Digital, said she’s “obsessed with the Save for Later feature,” which helps her manage priorities across time zones and a packed meeting schedule. “It helps me keep track of what really matters,” she said. “When your day is full of moving parts, that little feature makes a huge difference.”

Collaborating with partners in real time

Slack Connect keeps Wolf & Badger’s global operations running smoothly by linking teams directly with external partners. Logistics Manager Beth Farley uses Slack to stay in constant contact with Shippo, the company’s U.S.–based label generation partner. “If a label can’t be printed, nothing ships,” she said. “Slack means we can message our account manager directly and get a fix in minutes instead of waiting in a support queue.”

When the company partnered with TopSort to integrate a new retail media solution for sponsored product listings, Slack became the main communication channel between the two teams. “It’s been really effective,” said Ansah-Palmer. “The integration was complex, but having a shared channel meant every question, update, and fix happened in real time. We didn’t lose days waiting on emails.”

That same efficiency extends to other professional services. Wolf & Badger works closely with its external accountants, PR agency, and architecture firm through Slack channels, managing invoices, press activity, and quick approvals without bottlenecks.

“Slack is our operational dashboard. It brings calm to the chaos.” Henry Graham Co-founder and Creative Director, Wolf & Badger

Next steps

Embracing AI in Slack to work even smarter and scale with purpose

With Slack now embedded across every function, Wolf & Badger is leaning into the next era of intelligent collaboration. Teams are beginning to use AI in Slack to summarize channels, surface insights, and automate handovers.

“I’m excited to explore how AI can take away the box-ticking work,” said Kirkup. “It’ll give us more time to focus on customers and continuous improvement.”

As Wolf & Badger continues to grow, Slack remains the connective tissue linking its global workforce, partners, and mission. “We simply couldn’t scale without Slack,” said Co-founder and Creative Director Henry Graham. “It’s how we make decisions, share ideas, and stay true to who we are.”