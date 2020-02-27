Best All-in-one Jira Slack Integration
Jira Actions, Alerts, Insights, Jira Reports and Standups in Slack. Easy, secure and most comprehensive Jira Slack Integration (Server & Cloud).
Project progress suffers when Jira is not up to date, blockers surface at the last moment and email notifications are missed in all the noise.
With an easy way to manage Jira issues in Slack, Troopr ensures Jira is updated more often and important notifications are delivered in Slack without the noise. Everyone saves time and everyone is on the same page.
Things you can do with Troopr Jira Slack Integration
:heavy_check_mark: Plan - Create, update, browse, search issues directly in Slack
:heavy_check_mark: Track - Noise free actionable notifications delivered to Slack.
:heavy_check_mark: Report - 30+ Report templates that can be scheduled to channels or App Home.
:heavy_check_mark: Nudges - Smart actionable alerts for potential blockers.
:heavy_check_mark: Standup - Link and Unfurl Jira issues mentioned in Standup reports.
Troopr is free to try. No credit card required to sign up. Reach us at hello@troopr.io
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Note: Troopr accounts for team members are provisioned based on their Slack email addresses. No email communication will be made to any team member unless they opt-in or triggered by another member usually to welcome them.